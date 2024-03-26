Maserati MCXtrema: the ‘beast’ is unleashed on the track ahead of the first delivery

The MCXlusiva customisation programme and the tailor-made MCXperience complete the offering

Maserati MCXtrema, the Trident’s uncompromising 730-hp ‘beast’ has returned to be unleashed into its natural environment: the track. It will be undergoing a series of tests until late April, aiming at the delivery of the first model, planned for late summer 2024.

MCXtrema, a non-road-homologated race car produced in 62 units, was created to break the mould and invent new paradigms. The epitome of Maserati DNA and of the extraordinary performance characteristic of everything the 100% Italian brand produces, MCXtrema offers up evidence of its disruptive attitude to racing between the curbs of the circuit where it could be seen in action in a series of fundamental tests to gather the data needed for the final tune-ups. The Trident’s exclusive creation is one of the brand’s boldest cars in terms of development and is an evolution of the Maserati MC20 super sports car, its inspiration and basis.

In February, it had its first official outing at the Autodromo Varano de’ Melegari (Parma), where MCXtrema was taken to the track by Maserati chief test driver Andrea Bertolini, one of the most successful drivers in the GT class with four world titles aboard the glorious MC12, who has been working on its development in the dynamic simulator since the early stages.

The February shakedown and subsequent milestones to refine its performance have been the ideal setting to unleash the full power of the 730-hp (540-kW) 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, based on the Maserati Nettuno and taken to the next level.

MCXtrema has benefited from the latest and most advanced equipment in the world that Maserati has access to. Fundamental contributions have been made by the Virtual Analysis team, using the cutting-edge technology in the Maserati dynamic simulator, and by the Powertrain Calibration team, in charge of managing the enormous power delivered by the Nettuno engine. The experience gained during the development of the Maserati MC20, the in-depth characterisation of each component and the stringent bench tests on the engine have guaranteed the greatest accuracy in the simulation, ensuring that an extremely meaningful car would reach the track testing stages with figures similar to the validations in the simulator, required purely for real-world fine tuning.

The virtual work done with MCXtrema – about 200 hours in the Maserati dynamic simulator and 1000 hours of virtual analysis for simulations of various types, as well as comparison with feedback from the track, combined with the previous four years of development on the MC20 and the subsequent engine

reliability checks – have made it possible to create a car that is now represents the ultimate in advanced engineering and innovation, where the perfect design created by the Maserati Centro Stile converges with the engineering requirements of efficient aerodynamics for every track configuration.

In the words of Andrea Bertolini, Maserati’s Chief Test Driver: “Taking a new car to the track always results in a special, unique feeling, as is the case for the MCXtrema. A wonderful creation made to devour the asphalt and trip through the curves, a true gem of mechanics and aerodynamics, perfect for balance and handling. For months, we worked together with a team of highly skilled and passionate people, waiting for the moment we could bring the finished object to its natural habitat, after putting it through its virtual paces in sophisticated simulations. What makes this car great is outstanding teamwork, resulting in a sports car of the future. With MCXtrema, we have raised the bar of development even further, working with the track in sight and always bearing in mind the needs of the Maserati customer, who remains the focus of our work and to whom this car is dedicated. The interior has been designed around the driver; we developed a cockpit as a cross between a fighter and a Formula 1 single-seater. MCXtrema is an evolution of the MC20 without type approval for the road: for the Trident’s super sports car par excellence, we had already worked obsessively on its handling and overall architecture, to achieve this ultimate, extreme, and exhilarating version. MCXtrema is a thrill to drive, unlike any other car”.

MCXlusiva Customisation Programme

MCXtrema customers are getting ready to receive something incredibly unique.

From the earliest stages of the car’s construction, Maserati has taken each MCXtrema customer on a personal journey to find out more about the car’s creation, jointly researching and taking care of every last detail, in the best tailor-made experience a car can offer.

Named MCXlusiva, the Maserati customisation programme is reserved for the 62 customers of the ‘beast’, dedicated and designed to give them an unprecedented experience.

Maserati has considered everything down to the minutest detail, ensuring that future owners of the Modena-based brand’s current most powerful track car could feel part of something truly exclusive from all points of view.

In addition to the elegant livery, in the Blue Xtrema colour created specifically for this four-wheeled masterpiece, the MCXlusiva programme provides the option to customise your car in one of three variants, each with its own identity and racing spirit, created by the Maserati Centro Stile: Tech Beast, Corse, Speed Beast.

The car’s customisation continues with a choice of two option for the colour of the wheel rims, Matte Black or Grigio Corsa Bright, and three versions for the seats: Blue, Black or Ice.

Alternatively, the BEASTspoke variant is dedicated to the more creative customers, who can choose their own number to be added to the livery and select the colour of the grips on the steering wheel.

A further customised detail is the “One of 62” plate inside the passenger compartment, which can be engraved with the MCXtrema customer’s name or any other inspiration they wish to take to the track.

Exclusive MCXperience services

Maserati has decided to make the universe of MCXtrema owners even more distinctive with MCXperience, a customer experience designed to offer a series of services reserved for the customers of the ‘beast’: an exclusive club for them to fully immerse themselves in the Maserati racing world, alongside professional drivers and the technicians at Maserati Corse Services.

MCXperience also offers the Concierge service for access to on-track experiences, as well as the MCXtrema kit, designed for drivers together with the Maserati Centro Stile for them to feel like real racers in the MCXtrema.

Giovanni Sgro, Head of Maserati Corse: “MCXtrema is the flagship of Maserati Corse’s racing production, so much more than just a car conceived and designed for the track. Revolving around this racing car synonymous with impeccable power, the highest levels of exclusivity and unprecedented quality, we have built an entire universe, dedicated to 62 of the brand’s fans and the most appealing kind of driving: between the curbs of a racetrack. MCXtrema is a sensational car, a daring vehicle that has no trepidation in doing so, made to give shape and power to an unparalleled desire. A true marvel of racing”.

SOURCE: Maserati