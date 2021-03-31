Maserati: MC20 wins “Best of the Best” at the Red Dot Awards – Product Design 2021

The new Maserati MC20 receives the prize for “Best of the Best” at the Red Dot Awards 2021 in the Product Design category.

The Red Dot Awards is an international design competition run by Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Germany, which has been assessing and selecting the most aesthetically exciting, functional, intelligent, innovative products from all over the world since 1955.

Every year, this prestigious competition rewards excellence in the field of product and brand design and communication at the global level, with criteria constantly updated to the socio-cultural context. A jury of 50 international experts chooses products in almost fifty different categories, from fashion to accessories and from furnishings to vehicles.

Maserati CEO Davide Grasso stated: “Our mission was to develop a car that would be remembered in the future as the model that launched the Maserati New Era. And I think we’ve achieved our goal with MC20. Maserati is innovative by nature, powered by passion and unique by design: the new super spots car embodies all these values and is a watershed, the founding model of this new phase in the Brand’s history.”

Klaus Busse, Head of Maserati Design, added: “We are honoured to receive this coveted accolade, which recognises the work of an entire team who have worked hard on this unique project, creating a car that opens a new chapter in Maserati’s history.”

MC20, designed by the Centro Stile Maserati in Turin, is a mix of elegance and sporting prowess, a genuine masterpiece of style, which inaugurates a new Era for the Trident Brand.

The focus on performance led to the conception of a car with a distinct personality, with refined aerodynamics and unmistakable lines that render it unique. The new super sports car represents the pure form of speed, with Maserati style: a work of sculptural engineering, showing the way to the Brand’s aesthetic future.

MC20 is innovative by nature, and every design detail is functional: the butterfly doors are not only stunningly beautiful, but they also improve the car’s ergonomics and enable optimal access to and from the cabin.

Developed by the Maserati Innovation Lab and built at the historic Modena plant, Maserati MC20 is genuinely an all-Italian car.

A car whose superb looks conceal an uncompromisingly sporty soul, with the new 630 hp V6 Nettuno engine that delivers 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in under 2.9 seconds and a top speed over 325 km an hour. The patented engine was conceived, developed, designed and built entirely by Maserati, and uses a pre-chamber combustion technology derived from Formula 1 engines.

SOURCE: Maserati