Maserati Ghibli Hybrid, the first of a new species

It seems only yesterday primitive lifeforms splashing around the universe; and here we are today, post-human, behind the wheel of the first hybrid Maserati: Ghibli Hybrid.

In the blink of an eye. Just 3.9 billion years ago, evolution began to take place. From a simple atom to an astronaut in search of answers, from the discovery of mutations to the acceptance of new horizons, we are all still evolving. Life is about embracing this ever-changing world and cherishing the singular moments it brings us. Now, this evolution has reached the Maserati Trident, sparking a new guiding light for all to follow. Today, we are invited to take part in a new chapter in Maserati: faster than diesel, greener than petrol.

Ghibli Hybrid, as the name suggests, is something new, electrifying and fearless. Known for its roar, our engineers and designers chose to maintain its predecessor’s performance, voice, and design. From turbocharged 4-cylinder engine unleashing 330 horsepower, to anodised blue trims, this sports saloon is unmistakably a Maserati. Available in GranLusso and GranSport trims, its notoriously comfortable seats guarantee a luxurious ride into the future. It would take an X-ray to reveal the differences behind the surface. Though mechanically changes are almost indistinct, technologically we have revolutionised our customer’s experience. With a new multimedia user interface, controlled via a larger, tablet-like high-resolution screen, we brought to our clients numerous customisation options. In addition to all this, Ghibli Hybrid is set up to give real-time software updates, maps that accurately chart our changing world, emergency roadside assistance, and on-board diagnostics. Simply put, Ghibli Hybrid speaks your language. With the whole world at your fingertips, the virtual assistant will happily turn on your oven while you are still driving, or check your car’s batteries while out for a run. After all, Maserati Ghibli Hybrid is the epitome of the brand’s future: an audacious lifestyle inspired by tradition and powered by evolution.

SOURCE: Maserati