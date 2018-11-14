Maruti Suzuki’s #NextGenErtiga will soon arrive in style

Maruti Suzuki India today opened bookings for the next gen ERTIGA at its dealerships across the country. Next gen ERTIGA offers a spacious thoughtful cabin with an aspirational design and promises to be a stylish 7-seater car that will suit new-age customers’ life style. Ertiga will be launched in all-new avatar on November 21, 2018.

The next gen Ertiga is conceptualized on acclaimed 5th Generation HEARTECT platform to ensure enhanced safety and NVH performance by making it stronger and more rigid. It delivers effective absorption and dispersion of crash energy.

Book the #NextGenErtiga:

Pre-book the Next Gen Ertiga at any one of the Maruti Suzuki showrooms across India

Dial 1800 102 1800 (toll free) to make enquiries and leave contact details

Log in to www.marutisuzuki.com and leave contact details

The next gen Ertiga can be booked with an initial payment of Rs 11,000/- Customers options can take any of the following options:

Encompassing all the virtues that suit the life-style of the young Indian customer, next gen Ertiga will arrive in its imposing energetic stance with an expressive bold face complimented by stylish 3D LED tail lamps. With ergonomic layout and enhanced comfort, plush dual tone interiors reflect a high level of craftsmanship, taking the next gen Ertiga to an all new-level of luxury.

Under the hood, lies all new K15 petrol engine and the proven DDiS 200 diesel engine, both being offered with smart hybrid technology for enhanced fuel economy without compromising on performance.

In April 2012, Maruti Suzuki had launched India’s first Life Utility Vehicle – Ertiga. The Company has sold over 4.18 lakh units of Ertiga cumulatively since its launch. Ertiga became an instant hit for urban families who are looking for a vehicle that offers more space and flexibility than a sedan. The next gen Ertiga is poised to further strengthen the product portfolio.

SOURCE: Maruti