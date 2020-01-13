Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza crosses 500,000 sales in 47 months, fastest amongst Compact SUVs

Within just 4 years of its launch, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, India’s No. 1 compact SUV crossed 5 lakh unit sales, adding another feather to its cap. Designed in India and premiered at Auto Expo 2016, Vitara Brezza is the most selling compact SUV in the country. Vitara Brezza, with its glamorous styling introduced a new design language, replacing the conventional bulky design synonymous with an SUV.

Thanking customers on the occasion, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Offering a complete package of class leading features, stylish design, and outstanding fuel efficiency, the most awarded compact SUV, Vitara Brezza gained immense popularity within months of its launch. Designed and developed by the team at Maruti Suzuki using Suzuki core technology, Vitara Brezza struck the right chord with Indian customers. The 5 lakh unit sales in just 47 months is testimony of the customer’s increasing preference for stylish and feature packed compact SUV. We extend our gratitude to our customers for their constant support. We are confident that Vitara Brezza will continue to win hearts of customers across India.”

A chartbuster for not just Maruti Suzuki but also for the industry, Vitara Brezza has consistently featured in the top ten highest selling cars since its launch. Apart from introducing the concept of a bold and sporty character, it is also the first to bring the concept of dual colour scheme, floating roof and SMARTPLAY infotainment system to compact SUVs.

The bold design, gloss black alloys, dual tone color, projector headlights complemented by the sporty all black interiors makes Vitara Brezza an ideal choice for customers. It complies with advanced safety regulations, including pedestrian safety. The compact SUV comes loaded with new safety features comprising dual front air bags, ABS with EBD, high speed warning alert, ISOFIX child restraint system, reverse parking sensors and front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiters. These features are standard across all variants of Vitara Brezza.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki