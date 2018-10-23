Maruti Suzuki S-Cross growing strong with 100,000 cumulative sales

Maruti Suzuki’s premium urban offering S-Cross has achieved the milestone of 1-lakh cumulative sales. The combination of superior ride & handling with a bold and assertive design has delighted the customers.

S-Cross is a flagship product from Maruti Suzuki’s NEXA portfolio and also the most premium offering from the company. S-Cross has thrilled customers with its chic interiors, bold design and advanced technology, delivering a premium ownership experience. Tested at Maruti Suzuki’s world-class Rohtak R&D facility, the S-Cross is compliant with advance safety norms including frontal offset crash, side impact and pedestrian safety

Thanking the customers on the S-Cross milestone, Mr R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki said, “We are thankful to our customers for their love and positive response. S-Cross has clocked over 16% market share in its segment and has helped us delight customers looking for a premium offering from Maruti Suzuki. We have created a highly engaging ownership experience of the S-Cross by introducing many best in segment features which are further complimented by its bold design and premium interiors.”

The S-Cross has contributed to the success of NEXA with its premium appeal. Further, the signature color NEXA Blue contributes to more than 36% of sales for S-Cross. The S-Cross is retailed from more than 329 NEXA sales outlets across the country covering over 186 cities.

The 1 Lakh happy S-Cross customers is a testimony of the increasing preference towards premium offerings from Maruti Suzuki.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki