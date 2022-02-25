Maruti Suzuki: Presenting the new WagonR

Powered by the Advanced K-Series Engines with Idle Start Stop Technology (ISS)

Maruti Suzuki WagonR, one of the most iconic and highest selling cars in the country, continues to be “Dil se Strong” and rule the Indian roads for over the past two decades. Maruti Suzuki today announced the launch of the New WagonR in an all new avatar.

The New WagonR is powered by the Advanced K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engines with Idle Start Stop Technology and comes in 1.0L and 1.2L Powertrain options. Its sporty exterior design, premium dual tone interiors, new-age safety and convenience features is poised to impress customers with its practical yet modern appeal.

Introducing the New WagonR, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki WagonR’s continued success in the market is a testament to its undisputed reign as one of the most iconic Indian hatchbacks. Since its launch in 1999, WagonR has constantly evolved and risen to the pulse of the changing customer preferences with class-leading features, design and performance. Delighted to share that WagonR has the highest repeat purchase percentage in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio. Over 1 in 4 WagonR customers replace it with a new WagonR. Over the years, Wagon R has become the choice of over 2.7 million families. The New WagonR is geared up to take that legacy forward with its robust and energetic performance, dual-tone exterior, enhanced interiors, 12+ safety features, convenient features and higher fuel efficiency. We are confident that the New WagonR will exceed consumer expectations and continue to be the preferred choice of many more Indian families.”

Designed to Excite

The New WagonR comes with a Sporty Floating Roof design with Dynamic alloy wheels. The dual-tone exterior design option will be available in the Z+ variant in 2 new colour combinations of Gallant Red with Black roof and Magma Grey with Black roof. The refreshed dual-tone interiors of New WagonR with appealing premium beige and dark grey melange seat fabric design complements the exterior and interior design theme. While the fresh combinations of the dual-tone options give the car a sportier appeal, the melange effect accentuates cabin comfort and gives a soothing appearance to the interiors of the New WagonR. Overall, the new design changes give the legendary tallboy a sportier and more energetic look.

Attractive new Features

The New WagonR is packed with exciting new features like ISS in petrol variants & Hill Hold Assist in AGS variants to enhance the driving experience. The 17.78cm (7”) SmartPlay Studio with smartphone navigation comes with 4 speakers and supported by cloud-based services to offer a connected and modern driving experience to customers.

Robust & Energetic Performance

The New WagonR is powered by the Advanced K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engines with Idle Start Stop Technology and comes in 1.0L and 1.2L Powertrain options. The Dual Jet, Dual VVT technology with cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) enable the vehicle to achieve higher fuel-efficiency with lower emissions. Available in both petrol and S-CNG fuel options, 1.0L engine delivers a stellar fuel efficiency of 25.19** km/l in petrol (VXI AGS), higher by approximately 16% from outgoing model and 34.05** km/kg in S-CNG, higher by approximately 5% from outgoing S-CNG model. The factory-fitted S-CNG option is now available in both LXI and VXI variants powered by 1.0L Next Gen K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine and offers optimum performance, enhanced safety, unmatched convenience, and great fuel efficiency. The 1.2L Advance K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with ISS delivers 24.43** km/l (ZXI AGS /ZXI+ AGS), higher by approximately 19% from outgoing model. Powered by cutting edge technology, the New Wagon R is available in both Manual and Automatic Gear Shift (AGS) transmission options (AGS is available in VXI and above Petrol variants only).

Safety Reinforced

The New WagonR promises enhanced safety for its occupants with the proven HEARTECT Platform. Safety features including dual airbags, Antilock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), front seat belts reminder, high-speed alert system and rear parking sensors are standard across variants. The New WagonR also comes powered with the Hill-Hold Assist in AGS variants and provides superior safety. It prevents the vehicle from rolling back on inclined slopes and in stop-start traffic condition to ensure maximum control of the car.

The New WagonR is available in a wide array of colours to add a sportier and energetic look to the iconic tallboy hatchback including 2 Dual tone options. The Dual-tone WagonR is available in two new colour options-

Gallant Red with Black Roof

Magma Grey with Black Roof

New Tour H3 has also been launched exclusively for the passenger taxi segment in Petrol and S-CNG Variants.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki