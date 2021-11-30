Maruti Suzuki: Impact on vehicle production in Haryana and Gujarat plants in December 2021 owing to electronic components supply constraint

Owing to a supply constraint of electronic components due to the semiconductor shortage situation, the Company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in the month of December’21 in both Haryana and its contract manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG) in Gujarat

Though the situation is quite dynamic, it is currently estimated that the total vehicle production volume across both locations could be around 80% to 85% of normal production.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki