Marking 70 years in style on camera at the home of Lotus

In a stunning new film launched today, Lotus Cars celebrates its anniversary in manufacturing outstanding sports cars, ahead of its 70th birthday event, by creating a unique logo on the test track at its HQ in Hethel. Leaving a 70–themed mark on the test track’s skidpan using just two of its most celebrated models, no CGI and more than a few pairs of tyres, the precise driving required is a fitting tribute to the precision engineering that the marque is world famous for.

You can watch the full unaltered film here: https://youtu.be/0p3n7tS5BmQ

Rather than rely on artificial aids or electronic trickery, the new video perfectly reflects Lotus’s approach to sports cars by showing the action on the day as it unfolded, with the final aerial shot proving the cars’ and drivers’ ability. Piloted by Gavan Kershaw (Head of Attributes) and Daniel Peck (Vehicle Dynamics Engineer), the duo is part of the Lotus team responsible for instilling the performance and agility that every Lotus has engineered into its DNA. Using the acclaimed Exige Cup 410 and Evora GT410 Sport models, they created a 70th tribute logo using just the cars’ tyre marks – a light-hearted celebration as the company continues to mark the genius of Lotus founder Colin Chapman.

70 years ago, in 1948, Colin Chapman built his first competition car in a small London lock-up garage, following his own theories for improved performance. He formed Lotus Engineering in 1952 and from there the company continued to innovate in both road and race engineering. Changing the very nature and intent of car design forever, Chapman was at the vanguard of a new way of thinking and his concepts are as relevant today as they were 70 years ago.

