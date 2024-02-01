MAN expands logistics centre in Salzgitter

Site benefits from MAN's growth in e-mobility

MAN Truck & Bus is expanding its global logistics centre in Salzgitter. The site will benefit from the growth in electrically powered vehicles and the resulting additional demand for components for electric vehicles – including batteries and battery parts. The ground-breaking ceremony took place together with MAN CEO Alexander Vlaskamp, MAN Board Member for Production and Logistics Michael Kobriger, the Board of Management member responsible for Human Resources and Truck & Bus at Volkswagen AG, Gunnar Kilian, Lower Saxony’s State Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Affairs Frank Doods and Salzgitter’s Lord Mayor Frank Klingebiel.

“The logistics centre ensures that our customers all over the world are supplied quickly and reliably. In future, we will also ship parts and spare parts for our e-vehicles from here – including batteries and battery parts. This also strengthens MAN in Lower Saxony and the Salzgitter site,” says MAN Chief Production and Logistics Officer Michael Kobriger.

Construction should be completed by the end of the year, with operations scheduled to start in mid-2025. This will increase the logistics centre with its 800 employees by a quarter to a total of around 230,000 square metres.

The new 52,650 square metre building has a capacity for up to 40,000 parts. The expansion is necessary, among other things, because MAN is constantly expanding its product portfolio to include electromobility. The 1,000th electrically powered e-bus was recently handed over to a customer. The first e-truck is due to roll out to the first customers in 2024 – there are already more than 700 orders and pre-orders for the vehicle just three months after the sales launch. With this in mind, parts of the warehouse have also been equipped for high-voltage technology and the relevant employees have been trained accordingly.

From Salzgitter to the whole world

Customers worldwide are supplied from the so-called Spare Parts Network. The centre of this network is the MAN logistics centre in Salzgitter. Almost 200,000 items are stored here, covering over 95 per cent of all order items and delivered the following day.

The logistics centre in turn supplies workshops, major importers around the world and the five MAN regional warehouses. The regional warehouses are located in Italy, France, Great Britain, Dachau in Germany and Turkey. The network also includes the numerous hauliers and warehouse service providers with whom MAN works closely. In this way, MAN and its partners ensure the supply of spare parts to over 2,700 dispatch addresses in more than 120 countries.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus