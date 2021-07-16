Malbork receives electric Solaris buses

Solaris has completed a contract signed in July last year for the supply of six Urbino 12 electric buses for Malbork

Solaris has completed a contract signed in July last year for the supply of six Urbino 12 electric buses for Malbork. The delivered buses will kick off the electrification of the city’s public transport. From now on, the citizens of Malbork will benefit from quiet and energy-efficient electric Solaris buses.

Solaris has executed a contract for six low-floor 12-metre electric buses for a client in Malbork. This investment in electric vehicles makes the city one of the most modern operators in Europe. The official handover of the buses was attended by, among others, Marek Charzewski, mayor of Malbork, representatives of Malbork public transport operator MZK Malbork, and those of Solaris. These new e-buses have joined a fleet of Solaris buses, some of which rolled out onto the streets of the city back in 2012.

“I am overjoyed that we are participating in the process of introducing zero-emission vehicles to the local city transport network of the city of Malbork. This process is of enormous importance not only for passengers, but also for all residents. Modern transport should be quiet, clean and safe. I believe that Urbino electric models will greatly contribute to that objective”, said Petros Spinaris, member of the Management Board of Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o. for Sales, Marketing and Customer Service.

The supplied vehicles are equipped with Solaris High Energy batteries with a total capacity of 240 kWh. The bus’s construction will allow for both slow and fast charging. During the day the buses will be recharged fast using inverted pantographs, installed at the Piaski terminus and the terminus at the Municipal Cemetery. At the end of each day they will be plugged in to charge at the bus depot.

Each bus can carry up to 26 seated passengers. A monitoring system and a cutting-edge passenger information system in the passenger compartment will guarantee safe travel. Passengers’ comfort will be ensured by state-of-the-art air-conditioning and an electric axle with two integrated electric motors boasting a power of 125 kW each will ensure a smooth ride without excessive vibrations for both drivers and passengers.

Solaris is a leading e-mobility provider when it comes to public transport both in Poland and in Europe. More and more European carriers are deciding to electrify their fleets and Poland is ranked 5th in the European Union when it comes to the number of electric buses operating in cities.

SOURCE: Solaris