MAHLE to sell shares in MAHLE König

With effect from the end of November 2020, MAHLE will sell all of its shares in MAHLE König. Since 1999, MAHLE has held a 50 percent stake in the company, which is based in Rankweil/Austria and specializes in components for high-performance engines for recreational, motorcycle, and industrial applications. The MAHLE shares, which have been held as a financial participation in recent years, will be acquired by the König founding family.

“We can look back on a long and successful partnership with MAHLE König. MAHLE König will now become König again. We wish the company great success in its further development,” says Georg Dietz, Member of the MAHLE Management Board responsible for the Engine Systems and Components business unit. MAHLE has taken this decision within the context of the group’s reorientation.

Founded in 1946, MAHLE König Kommanditgesellschaft GmbH & Co. KG produces pistons, piston rings, cylinders, and cylinder heads, especially for engines used in industry, motorcycles, and recreational equipment. MAHLE König GmbH is the personally liable shareholder. MAHLE previously held a 50 percent stake in each of the companies. The partnership with MAHLE began back in 1957.

SOURCE: MAHLE