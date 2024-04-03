Mahle launches new generation of workshop diagnostic tools

From April 2024, MAHLE Aftermarket will be launching the second generation of its workshop diagnostic tools MAHLE TechPRO® and BRAIN BEE Connex

From April 2024, MAHLE Aftermarket will be launching the second generation of its workshop diagnostic tools MAHLE TechPRO® and BRAIN BEE Connex. The developers have completely redesigned the user interface and further improved usability. It now guides workshop teams intuitively and more efficiently through the respective application, enabling smooth vehicle diagnostics. All important tools are immediately available at a glance. This simplifies the workflow and saves valuable time. The new VCI connector sets standards as the smallest connector with integrated DoIP (Diagnostics over Internet Protocol) on the market, enabling flexible and powerful diagnostics of vehicle systems via the internet. The robust housing of the new generation is specially designed for everyday workshop use.

“Digitalization is finding its way into independent workshops. This makes it all the more important to provide teams with a diagnostic tool that meets the new requirements and supports them in their work. With TechPRO® 2, we”re making workshops fit for the digital future,” explains Philipp Grosse Kleimann, Member of the MAHLE Management Committee and Head of the Aftermarket business unit.

Easy-to-understand icons and video tutorials make operation easier and guide you through the diagnostic process in a self-explanatory manner. An integrated camera captures the vehicle number with one click and automatically starts the correct application. The new Smart Scan function provides workshop staff with additional information on the fault codes read from the vehicle, such as OEM service bulletins, recall data and repair tips. With the flexible license models, the diagnostic device can be configured according to individual requirements. Diagnostic level, subscription terms, accessory packages: Workshops can book all options according to their individual requirements. Existing customers of previous versions continue to receive support and benefit from regular updates.

TechPRO® 2 and BRAIN BEE Connex 2 are also compatible with the MAHLE Cyber Security Pass (MCS Pass), which means that independent workshops can continue to access vehicle diagnostic data that is encrypted by security gateways easily and conveniently.

Further information on MAHLE TechPRO® 2 and BRAIN BEE Connex 2 can be found at https://www.servicesolutions.mahle.com/eu/en/product-lines/techpro/techpro-2/.

SOURCE: Mahle