MAHLE becomes technology partner to DTM Electric

Long-term partnership for sustainable motorsports

MAHLE is now an official series partner to DTM Electric and will make a significant technological contribution to the sustainable racing series. The technology group has decades of experience and expertise in motorsports and is a pioneer in the field of thermal management, i.e., heating and cooling, for electric vehicles. MAHLE will develop and supply the thermal management components for the traction motors, transmissions, and power electronics for the DTM Electric championship. The Group may also incorporate its new immersion cooling technology, which makes it possible to charge batteries in just a few minutes.

“We look forward to partnering with DTM Electric. This forward-looking racing series is a perfect fit with MAHLE’s strategy of using innovative strength to develop and establish sustainable technologies,” says Michael Frick, Chairman of the Management Board (ad interim) and CFO of MAHLE.

“For us, being involved in DTM Electric from the outset is important—as a development partner and as a supplier. MAHLE can use its expertise to help realize the sophisticated vehicle technology required for this racing series. At the same time, we can learn important lessons for series production applications from the tough operating environment in motorsports and arrive at new solutions for e-mobility even more quickly,” explains Fred Türk, Vice President MAHLE Motorsports.

MAHLE has been active in motorsports for many decades and has brought its know-how to bear in all of the world’s major racing series. In its partnership with DTM Electric, the Group will now combine this wealth of experience with its holistic systems competence in thermal management. For example, MAHLE has been a series producer in the battery cooling segment for more than a decade.

There are also plans to fit new MAHLE thermal management components for battery cooling in DTM Electric race cars. The Group is currently developing new immersion cooling technology, which offers a highly efficient way of cooling battery cells evenly. This is vital given the high power demands in motorsports and also means that race cars can be fully recharged in just a few minutes.

Gerhard Berger, who heads up the DTM (German Touring Car Masters), is thrilled with the partnership: “I’m proud that we’ve gained another top-level partner for DTM Electric. MAHLE’s expertise will help us get this fascinating racing series onto the starting grid.”

In the future, the DTM Electric racing series will run alongside the successful DTM. It will be an additional series for fully electric high-performance race cars with over 1,000 hp under the hood, offering green, innovative, and at the same time thrilling motorsports entertainment.

SOURCE: MAHLE