Mahindra’s auto sector sells 733 vehicles in the export market during April 2020

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), a part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, today announced that the company sold 733 vehicles in the export market during April 2020. Domestic sales of vehicles during the month was completely impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and resulting national lockdown.

Commenting on the situation, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “At Mahindra, we are working hand in hand with all stakeholders, especially our dealer and supplier partners, to get our ecosystem started, once the lockdown is lifted. The safety of all our employees will be of paramount importance to us while resuming our operations. We are hopeful that our dealerships will open soon and have stocks to cover the first few weeks of sale. In the export market we have sold 733 vehicles during April”.

Sales Summary April 2020 Category April F21 F20 % Change Passenger Vehicles 0 19966 -100% Utility Vehicles 0 18848 -100% Cars* + Vans 0 1118 -100% Commercial Vehicles 0 17321 -100% LCV < 3.5T 0 16284 -100% LCV > 3.5T 0 563 -100% MHCV 0 474 -100% 3W 0 4316 -100% Total Domestic Sales 0 41603 -100% Total Exports 733 2118 -65% Total Sales (Domestic + Export) 733 43721 -98%

*Above Domestic Sales Includes sales made in subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd

SOURCE: Mahindra & Mahindra