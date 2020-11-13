Mahindra set to deliver 1,000 All-New Thars across the country during this Diwali festive period

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group, is set to deliver 1,000 All-New Thars across the country, during this Diwali festive period.

The company marks the Diwali festivities with this mega delivery, wishing its customers a ‘Happy Thar-ing Diwali’. The deliveries are based on the sequence of bookings received for the variants that are available.

According to Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. “We wish our customers a ‘Happy Thar-ing Diwali’ during this ongoing festive season. At Mahindra it is our endeavour to spread festive cheer to as many customers as we can. Hence following the success of our earlier mega delivery of over 500 All New Thars across the country, we are now delighted to take it a step further and deliver 1,000 All-New Thars to mark Diwali festivities.”

The company has put in place a robust customer connect process to reach out to every customer individually and communicate their likely/exact delivery dates, thereby assuring them of their delivery schedule at every step of the waiting period. Earlier Mahindra had planned for a capacity of about 2,000 vehicles per month and is now getting ready to ramp it up to 3,000 by January.

The delivery process commenced on 1st November with Thar #1 delivery to Aakash Minda, the online auction winner, followed by a mega delivery of 500 All-New Thars over the weekend of November 7 and November 8, 2020.

Source: Mahindra