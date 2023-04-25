Mahindra Last Mile Mobility organises ground-breaking ceremony of its EV manufacturing facility in Zaheerabad

The ceremony was graced by Shri K. T. Rama Rao, Hon’ble Minister of IT, Industries and Commerce

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (LMM), a part of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), today organised a ground-breaking ceremony for a new manufacturing unit at its existing plant in Zaheerabad, Telangana. Shri. K. T. Rama Rao, Honourable Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development; Industries and Commerce; and Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Government of Telangana, was the chief guest. Other notable guests of honour included Shri. K Manik Rao, MLA, Zaheerabad Constituency and Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS – Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce and IT, Government of Telangana.

This is pursuant to the announcement of the INR 1000 Crore investment in Telangana that M&M announced in February 2023. With this new facility, the company aims to build a state-of-the-art battery assembly line, producing power packs and manufacture electronic as well as drivetrain components for electric 3- and 4-wheelers. The facility will also create employment for 800 to 1000 employees in the region.

Shri. K. T. Rama Rao, Honourable Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development; Industries and Commerce; and Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Government of Telangana, said “EVs are a focus area for the Government of Telangana and we are committed to developing the right infrastructure and ecosystem for promotion and adoption of EVs. This new facility will help in proliferation of EVs not just in Telangana but across India. Congratulations to M&M for the ground-breaking of their new facility. I am sure that this facility will go a long way in generating employment and sustaining livelihoods.”

Suman Mishra, CEO, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility said, “Mahindra Last Mile Mobility is at the forefront of India’s 3-wheeler electrification journey. I would like to thank the Government of Telangana for their proactiveness and ease of doing business policies under which Zaheerabad has been developed into one of the four mega EV manufacturing clusters. This facility will allow us to access state-of-the-art infrastructure available in the region.”

As market leaders, Last Mile Mobility has been contributing significantly towards electrifying the category. Sustainability is a key focus area for the company, and the new unit has been designed to minimise carbon footprint and reduce waste, while maximising efficiency and ensuring product quality. M&M is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2040.

SOURCE: Mahindra