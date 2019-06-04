Mahindra and Blu Smart join hands on world environment day to drive the electric mobility revolution in India

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, today plugged into Blu Smart, the pioneers in all-electric shared smart mobility, to launch a unique, connected, all-electric ride sharing service in India. To mark the day, Mahindra eVerito sedans were flagged off in New Delhi by Chief Guest Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog.

As a part of this strategic partnership Blu Smart Mobility will induct 70 Mahindra eVerito premium sedans in the first phase, across Delhi/ NCR including Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. In future, Blu Smart will add 500 Mahindra eVeritos into its all-electric ride sharing fleet by April 2020 and further expand to other cities such as Mumbai and Pune.

Citizens of Delhi/ NCR will now be able to book all-electric rides using the Blu Smart Mobility app (available for download on Android devices and coming soon for Apple users). Within the first year of operations, this service has the potential to save over 2,200 metric tons of CO2 emissions in the National Capital Region, equivalent to planting over 10,000 trees. In addition to the environmental benefits, Mahindra Electric Vehicles (EVs) come fully loaded with Next Generation Mobility (NEMO) connected features that help fleet operators such as Blu Smart optimize their fleet usage.

Speaking at the flag off in New Delhi, Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric said, “Mahindra’s electric vehicles have already crossed the landmark figure of 130 million electric kilometres, which in turn has helped to save over 11,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions across the country. Today, we are proud to flag off our zero-emissions, all-electric Mahindra eVerito sedans and make them available on the Blu Smart App. This marks another big step forward in the electric mobility revolution in India. Our partnerships with fleet operators are aimed at increasing the large-scale adoption of electric vehicles in the country, helping bring a positive change in consumer’s daily commutes.”

Punit K Goyal, Co-Founder, Blu Smart, said, “Today’s announcement is the first step towards transforming the way Delhi will commute. Blu Smart is bringing together the world’s most innovative mobility concepts under a single mobility platform – RideSharing, CarSharing and SharedCharging. We are delighted to induct Mahindra eVerito to our ridesharing fleet and are committed to have 500 Mahindra eVerito premium electric sedans in our fleet by April 2020. By August 2019, we will have 65 charging stations in the National Capital which will be strategically located based on traffic heavy routes.”

Mr. Goyal further added, “We soon plan to commence long-distance intercity all-electric rides. Globally, the key mobility trends are Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric and combining them in a comprehensive package will drive a true smart mobility revolution. Blu Smart aims to transform cities by providing the most convenient and sustainable mobility solutions.”

The demand for shared mobility will continue to grow driven by three mega trends: urbanization, sustainability and the growth of the sharing economy. To further boost the charging infrastructure, Blu Smart has strategically installed 15 charging points in Delhi/ NCR which in turn has helped the eVerito to achieve daily runs of as much as 180 kilometres. In fact, Blu Smart has been able to achieve a range 187 kms with a single charge on its premium Mahindra eVerito fleet on the Delhi–Jaipur highway. 50 more charging points are planned to be operational by August 2019. This includes setting up charging points on major National Highways such as Delhi-Jaipur and Delhi-Chandigarh.

SOURCE: Mahindra & Mahindra