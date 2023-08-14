Magna set to present Car of the Future solutions at IAA Mobility 2023: Showing innovations for a better world of mobility

The Power of Magna to be on full display, with European product debuts

IAA 2023 in Munich is fast approaching and Magna will once again be participating, showcasing its position in the automotive industry and innovative solutions supporting the Car of the Future that are contributing to a better world of mobility. Magna will be located in IAA Hall B2 at the company’s exhibit booth, D40.

Throughout the show, the company will highlight ‘The Power of Magna’ encompassing an integrated systems approach to electrification, active safety, connectivity and more.

The mobility technology company will also debut a modular software platform for electrified vehicles which includes advanced and predictive vehicle functions for energy and motion control, independent of the powertrain layout and E/E architecture.

“The Power of Magna is our ecosystem of interconnected products and complete vehicle expertise designed to deliver solutions like no other supplier can,” said Uwe Geissinger, Executive Vice President and President of Magna Europe. “We are delivering technologies to automakers that are enabling them to address consumer challenges and support them in the accelerated shift toward a safer, more sustainabile future in mobility.”

Two additional Magna innovations being showcased in Munich for the first time are the company’s Mezzo™ Plus featuring Morphing Surfaces, and Thermoplastic Tailgate with Breakthrough Lighting solutions.

Magna will hold a press conference on Monday, September 4, in IAA Hall B2 at the company’s exhibit booth, D40, starting at 12:40 PM. For virtual IAA visitors, a livestream of the press conference will be avaibale on Magna’s LinkedIn.

