Luxury can be this sustainable: The new S-Class plug-in hybrid in the 360° environmental check

Twice the electric range at 100 kilometres

Twice the electric range at 100 kilometres, 110 rather than 90 kW of electric power and a level luggage compartment with through-loading facility: the new plug-in hybrid from Mercedes-Benz, the S 580 e (combined fuel consumption, weighted: 1.0-0.6 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions, weighted: 22-15 g/km; combined power consumption, weighted: 24.8-20.7 kWh/100 km)[1] has many advantages compared to its predecessor. Over the entire lifecycle, it is more environmentally friendly and therefore more sustainable: if production, use over 300,000 kilometres and recycling are taken into account, this model produces around 14.1 (charging with European power mix) or 36.2 percent (hydroelectric power) lower CO₂ emissions than its predecessor, the S 560 e. This is a result of the Mercedes-Benz 360° environmental check.

“We have accelerated our Ambition 2039 programme to make our vehicles and our company CO 2 -neutral. We are systematically following this objective, with a comprehensive approach. That is why we look at the entire value chain: from development to the supplier network, our own production, the electrification of our products and the use of renewable energies to recycling at the end of the use phase,” says Markus Schäfer, member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, Chief Technology Officer, Development & Procurement. “Mercedes-Benz documents these effects precisely, and has the resulting balance sheet checked and confirmed by independent experts The S 580 e has successfully completed this validation audit.” You can download the 360° environmental check as a pdf file here.

The S 580 e is produced in the highly flexible and efficient Factory 56 in Sindelfingen. Installed on its roof is a photovoltaic system with around 12,000 PV modules and an output of around 5000 kWp (kilowatt peak). This feeds self-generated green electricity to the production shop. The upstream production of materials and components creates more carbon dioxide than for the previous model. This is mainly due to the increased light-alloy content in the bodyshell and the larger high-voltage battery with a capacity of 28.6 kWh. This disadvantage in production can be more than compensated in the use phase: doubling the electric operating range leads to a significantly higher proportion of all-electric journeys. Over the entire operating life, there are clear advantages for the S 580 e, especially where CO 2 is concerned. This is especially true when renewable electricity is used for charging.

Alongside the CO 2 improvement, the S 580 e also has advantages over its predecessor with respect to its eutrophication (EP)[2] and summer smog (POCP) potential[3]. Thanks to the higher proportion of all-electric driving, the consumption of fossil resources (ADP fossil)[4] can be reduced by 16 percent (European power mix) or 59 percent (hydroelectric power) respectively.

More facts from the 360° environmental check:

A total of 202 components of the new S-Class are made from resource-saving materials. The total weight of these components is 98.9 kilograms.

For example, the floor coverings are made from a regenerated nylon yarn with the trade name Econyl ® . This is manufactured by recovering nylon waste destined for landfill, for example old fishing nets and fabric remnants from mills and carpets.

The new S-Class was developed to meet the seal of quality requirements of the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation (ECARF), and has been awarded this seal. ECARF awards this seal in recognition of products whose allergy-friendliness it has scientifically tested. The requirements are extensive: numerous components from each equipment variant of a vehicle are tested for inhalable allergens, for example. In addition, the pollen filter is tested for correct functioning in both new and used condition. In addition, tests are performed using human subjects.

Dismantling information for ELV recyclers plays an important role in the recycling concept. For the S‑Class too, all necessary information is provided electronically by means of the International Dismantling Information System (IDIS).

This brochure presents the detailed results of the environmental assessment for the third generation of the S-Class. The first complete environmental assessment was published back in 2005.

About the new S-Class plug-in hybrid models

The fourth generation of the hybrid drive system has celebrated its premiere in the new S-Class. In addition to the S 580 e, the S 580 e 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption, weighted: 1.0-0.7 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions, weighted: 23-16 g/km; combined power consumption, weighted: 25.5-21.9 kWh/100 km)1 has recently and for the first time introduced a plug-in hybrid with all-wheel drive into this segment.

With an electric power output of 110 kW/150 hp and an all-electric range of over 100 kilometres (WLTP), both models can be driven without the use of the combustion engine in many cases. The basis for the hybrid drive system is provided by the six-cylinder in-line M 256 engine with 270 kW/367 hp from the current generation of Mercedes-Benz engines. The high power density of the hybrid traction head is achieved using a permanently excited synchronous motor with internal rotor.

The 480 Nm peak torque of the electric motor is available right from the start, resulting in high agility when moving off, along with dynamic driving performance. The top speed in the ELECTRIC driving mode is 140 km/h, after which the speed is gently limited.

An 11 kW charger is on board as standard for three-phase charging from the AC mains network. A 60 kW DC charger is available for fast charging with direct current. Even an empty battery can be fully charged in around 30 minutes.

