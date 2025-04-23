Lexus unveils the all-new ES at the world premiere in Shanghai

A global core model, reborn with a diverse electrified vehicle lineup

Lexus unveiled the all-new ES at its world premiere at the Shanghai Motor Show (April 23 – May 2)*1. A phased rollout across various regions is scheduled to begin in the middle of 2026.

Launched alongside the flagship LS in 1989, the ES has been a core model in Lexus, earning global acclaim for its quietness, ride comfort, and spacious interior. It has been sold in over 80 countries and regions worldwide. Since the launch of the RX 400h in 2005, Lexus has led the way in luxury electrification―consistently pursuing both dynamic performance and environmental responsibility. In 2024, electrified vehicles*2 accounted for a record-high 52% of global sales. With a continued focus on HEVs, PHEVs, and BEVs, Lexus will work toward realizing a carbon-neutral society while responding to the evolving needs of diverse customers and markets. Lexus is committed to delivering a unique brand experience by advancing core vehicle performance through electrification. This movement will drive an engineering focus that redefines the future of mobility while providing services that enrich modern lifestyles. As the latest expression of these commitments, the all-new ES is the second of three new Lexus BEV models scheduled to debut by March 2026. It catalyzes a product momentum that coincides with a comprehensive reimagining of the Lexus brand set to be revealed at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 in October.

The all-new 8th-generation ES stands as a forerunner in Lexus’s next-generation electrification lineup. Developed under the concept of Experience Elegance and Electrified Sedan, this model aspires to deliver a refined driving experience across every scene―further enhancing quietness and ride comfort while staying in tune with customer needs. In pursuit of carbon neutrality through a multi-pathway approach, both HEV and BEV powertrains are offered to meet a diverse range of mobility demands. The design draws inspiration from the next-generation BEV concept, LF-ZC, marking a bold evolution in Lexus design language that begins with the new ES. Deepening the expression of elegance, the design creates a clean, welcoming atmosphere that is uniquely Lexus. The exterior strikes a delicate balance between intelligent packaging and proportions that highlight the sedan’s inherent beauty―realizing a sleek, flowing silhouette that hints at the emotional driving experience to come. Inside, Lexus debuts two groundbreaking innovations: the world’s first*2 Responsive Hidden Switches, which seamlessly blends physical controls into the interior for both functionality and sophistication, and the Sensory Concierge, a Lexus-first*3 feature that delivers a personalized, immersive cabin experience. Building on its spacious rear-seat design, the new ES enhances comfort and luxury to create a more refined cabin experience. Furthermore, by thoroughly refining the vehicle’s core fundamentals and electrification technologies, the new model aims for a high-level balance between handling that creates a seamless connection between driver and car―offering a level of engagement that inspires the desire to drive endlessly―and ride comfort and cabin quietness that naturally bring a smile to everyone on board. Additionally, the ES integrates next-generation multimedia for enhanced connectivity and convenience, along with the latest Lexus Safety System+ for advanced safety and peace of mind.

All-new ES main features

1) Pursuing Functional Essence, Dynamic Performance, and Unique Proportions

New sedan proportions that enhance the ES’s signature character while embracing a multi-pathway approach.

A dramatic form designed for aerodynamic excellence, evoking a sense of dynamic performance.

Offers a clean, minimalist interior with a sense of open space and excellent visibility.

2) Inherits the quietness and ride comfort while enhancing driving performance.

Delivers premium ride quality through a dedicated platform design and enhanced structural rigidity.

Updated powertrain lineup to deliver an electrification-driven driving experience

Electronic control technologies that support driving in precise sync with the driver’s intent

3) Advanced technologies that bring the Lexus world to Life

The world’s first *3 Responsive Hidden Switches seamlessly integrates functionality with refined design.

seamlessly integrates functionality with refined design. Sensory Concierge *4, orchestrates a uniquely personalized Lexus experience through synchronized control of illumination, climate, and fragrance.

4) Advanced safety features enhancing driving confidence and security.

Lexus Safety System+ : Cutting-edge safety technology

: Cutting-edge safety technology Pursuing Safety and Comfort Through Advanced Features

Lexus International Chief Engineer, Kohei Chiashi

The new ES was developed with the aim of redefining the sedan. Traditionally structured with three distinct sections―engine or motor, cabin, and trunk―the sedan offers key engineering advantages, including high body rigidity and a low center of gravity. These attributes contribute to the model’s exceptional ride comfort, handling stability, and quietness, forming the foundation of the sedan’s enduring appeal. Building on these strengths, the new ES further evolves the sedan by combining a functionally rooted, flowing silhouette with a spacious interior―achieved through thoughtful design and packaging innovations. With the newly developed TNGA GA-K platform, the new ES supports both HEV and BEV powertrains, offering a wider range of electrified vehicle choices while contributing to the realization of a carbon-neutral society. In addition, nearly every aspect of the vehicle has been reexamined from the ground up, integrating a range of advanced technologies. Through these efforts, the new ES delivers a fresh and unprecedented sedan experience unlike any sedan previously seen from Lexus.

The development of the new ES was centered at the Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama (TTC-S), where teams from planning, design, engineering, and evaluation collaborated under one roof. By continuously refining through trial and error, we systematically addressed and overcame a variety of challenges. This vehicle represents the culmination of the dedication and expertise of everyone involved in its creation. The new ES marks the beginning of the next generation of Lexus and delivers a truly refined experience. Please look forward to it.

New ES main specifications (prototype values)

HEV BEV ES 300h*5 [2WD (FF) / AWD] ES 350h [2WD (FF) / AWD] ES 350e [FWD] ES 500e [AWD] Overall Length 5,140 (+165) mm Overall Width 1,920 (+55) mm Overall Height 1,555 (+110) mm*4 1,560 (+115) mm*4 Wheelbase 2,950 (+80) mm Vehicle Weight 1,785-1,840 kg*4*6 1,820-1,935 kg*4 2,105-2,185 kg*4 2,205-2,285 kg*4 Tire Size 235/60R18

235/55R19 235/55R19 235/55R19

235/45R21 Engine 2.0L inline 4-cylinder (NA)*6 2.5L inline 4-cylinder (NA) ― Transaxle Electronic Continuously Variable Transmission eAxle eAxle (front / rear) System Output (kW [PS]) 145 [197.1] 148 [201.2] 182 [247.4] 165 [224.3] 252 [342.6] Acceleration [s] (0-100 km/h) 9.4 8.3-8.5 7.8-8.0 8.9 5.9 Cruising Range ― Approx: 685 km*7 Approx: 610 km*7 Charging Time (150 kW.10-80%) ― Outside air temperature 25°C: approx. 30 minutes*8

Outside air temperature 0°C: approx. 40 minutes*8

Outside air temperature -10°C: approx. 60 minutes*8

() indicates comparison with previous model

*1The official name is “Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition”.

April 23rd – April 24th: Press Days, April 25th – April 26th: Trade Days, April 27th – May 2nd: Public Days

*2Electrified vehicles include all models of HEV, PHEV, and BEV.

*3Based on LEXUS research of models released as of April 2025.

*4Varies by region / specification

*5ES 300h engine specifications vary by region and specification.

*62.0L inline 4-cylinder (NA) engine models are only available in 2WD (FF)

*7Target value in CLTC mode. When fitted with 19-inch tires

*8Approximate charging time from the illumination of the drive-battery Charging Warning Lamp to approx. 80% State of Charge (SOC).

Actual charging time may vary depending on factors such as ambient temperature and charger specifications.

