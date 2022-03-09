LEVC partners with Sunbelt Rentals on new electric van fleet

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) today announces another fleet supply deal with the establishment of a new partnership with Sunbelt Rentals – the UK’s largest equipment rental group – to supply 22 new VN5 electric vans

LEVC supplying a fleet of 22 new zero-emission VN5 electric vans to plant hire specialist

Part of recent £1.1 million investment by Sunbelt Rentals into eco-friendly transport

New VN5 fleet is at the core of Sunbelt Rentals’ sustainability strategy

Sunbelt Rentals forms part of FTSE 100 company Ashtead Group plc and is the UK’s largest equipment rental company

LEVC’s VN5 now available at Sunbelt Rentals’ expansive network of UK rental locations

LEVC’s sector-leading VN5 electric van, which offers zero range anxiety thanks to its eCity range extender technology, is successfully meeting ever-growing demand from businesses for sustainable, zero-emission transport. As part of Sunbelt Rentals’ new £1.1 million investment that will transform its eco-friendly solutions to meet customer demands, the new fleet of VN5s will play a crucial role in the company’s sustainability strategy.

LEVC’s VN5 will aid Sunbelt Rentals’ ‘Our Planet’ plan, centred on its commitment to reduce the carbon intensity of its operations by 35% by 2030. LEVC’s green VN5 is ideally suited to the demands of the workplace thanks to its flexible, tried and tested eCity powertrain that already features in LEVC’s TX electric taxis around the globe, enabling drivers and operators to cover long distances and also enter Clean Air Zones emissions-free.

