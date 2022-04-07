LEVC expands Belgian dealership network with appointment of Celis Group

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) has announced a new addition to the company’s expansive European dealership network, with the appointment of Celis Group, based in Belgium’s northeastern Limburg province

Situated in the metropolitan city of Hasselt, Celis Group’s dealership is now providing complete sales and aftersales support for LEVC’s sector-leading electric TX taxi and VN5 van. Celis Group brings LEVC’s total number of European dealerships to 35 and is its second location in Begium.

Celis Group brings extensive knowledge of Geely Group brand vehicles, specialising in Volvo sales from both its Hasselt and Sint-Truiden showrooms. Three electric VN5 vans have already been delivered to Belgian vehicle rental company, Top Rent, as customers begin to enjoy the benefits of zero range anxiety, emission-free sustainable transport solutions.

JOERG HOFMANN LEVC CEO ADDED: “Increasing the number of LEVC dealerships in Europe plays a major role in delivering our ambitious growth strategy. The Celis Group offers customers leading industry expertise in Belgium, as well as extensive knowledge of our TX and VN5 vehicles and will contribute to growing LEVC’s presence in the vital European market.”

FRANCIS HARNIE MANAGING DIRECTOR OF CELIS GROUP, COMMENTED: “We are proud to bring the LEVC brand to the Limburg region. LEVC’s TX taxi and VN5 van offer a superb pure EV range and true flexibility with a long total range. We are convinced that these trendsetting vehicles will be in strong demand. Both are now available to view and test drive at Celis. They can also be cost-effectively hired via Top Rent too.”

LEVC’s electric TX is the leading platform and solution for green city transportation. Combining unrivalled comfort, practicality, and space for both driver and up to six passengers, all occupants can experience the next generation of sustainable travel. Housing LEVC’s eCity technology, the TX can be driven for 103km using pure electric power for true emission-free travel. Deploying its pioneering range-extending technology, a total range of 512km is achievable.

The VN5 – LEVC’s new electric van – shares the same lightweight aluminium construction as the TX, as well as its eCity technology. Also designed from the ground up to offer a highly capable, flexible and economical electric transportation platform, the VN5 can carry a gross payload of up to 830kg within a cargo space of 5.5m3. A class-leading turning circle of just 10.1m allows the VN5 to cope with any city environment. A pure EV range of over 102km, and total range-extended capacity of 513km further enhances the flexibility to accommodate any kind of journey.

SOURCE: LEVC