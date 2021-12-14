LeddarTech to showcase critical sensing and perception solutions enabling ADAS and autonomous driving at CES Las Vegas 2022

LeddarTech®, a global leader in providing the most flexible, robust and accurate ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce its participation at five CES Las Vegas locations, January 5-8 ’22

LeddarTech®, a global leader in providing the most flexible, robust and accurate ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce its participation at five CES Las Vegas locations, January 5-8 ’22. The LeddarTech Showcase location will demonstrate four new leading solutions that enable OEMs, Tier 1-2 suppliers, system integrators and LiDAR manufacturers to solve critical ADAS and AD sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive, mobility and off-road vehicle markets. In addition, LeddarTech will also be present at four other Ecosystem Partner locations.

Introducing the LeddarTech Showcase (Booth #7061, LVCC West Hall)

The theme of LeddarTech’s CES destination booth (#7061) is “Solving Critical Sensing and Perception Challenges in ADAS and AD.” The booth, located in the all-new LVCC West Hall, in the heart of the Transportation/Vehicle Technology section, will feature groundbreaking technologies and solutions.

LeddarTech welcomes CES delegates to see firsthand solutions that address critical issues facing customers:

Uncover the benefits of raw data fusion with LeddarVision™

A comprehensive open sensor fusion and perception solution for automotive and off-road industrial vehicle ADAS and autonomous L2-L5 driving applications.

Maximize LiDAR performance with LeddarSteer™ DBSD

A scalable, adaptable and reliable solid-state, automotive-grade digital beam steering device (DBSD) for LiDAR manufacturers and vision system developers enhances range and resolution while optimizing costs and form factors.

Explore a LiDAR development solution that reduces risk, costs and time, enabling faster time-to-market with the LiDAR XLRator™

A versatile LiDAR development platform and auto-grade reference design solution. The XLRator is powered by the LeddarEngine (SoC and signal processing software) and critical components from development collaborators, ams OSRAM, STMicroelectronics and TE First Sensor that enable LiDAR manufacturers and Tier 1-2s and system integrators to develop automotive-grade LiDAR sensors meeting the specific requirements of OEMs. The XLRator platform also integrates the LeddarSteer DBSD.

View the benefits of the LeddarEcho™ simulation tool in reducing development time

A SiL sensor simulation software application for ADAS/AD system developers and integrators that models various sensor architectures and components to develop optimal LiDAR designs and validate the resulting performance within specific application use cases.

SOURCE: LeddarTech