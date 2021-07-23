Leasys finalizes the acquisition of ER Capital LTD (Easirent) in the UK

Leasys, a subsidiary of FCA Bank, a 50/50 joint venture between Crédit Agricole Group and Stellantis, confirms its ambitions to operate as a 360-degree mobility pioneer in Europe and reaches a new and important milestone with the acquisition of ER Capital Ltd (trading as Easirent) in the UK

Leasys, a subsidiary of FCA Bank, a 50/50 joint venture between Crédit Agricole Group and Stellantis, confirms its ambitions to operate as a 360-degree mobility pioneer in Europe and reaches a new and important milestone with the acquisition of ER Capital Ltd (trading as Easirent) in the UK. The two groups finalized an agreement for the sale of 100% of the shares in ER Capital Ltd to Leasys.

Easirent is one of the most dynamic companies in the short-term rental and mobility sector in the UK with the introduction of innovative products like CityCar247, which allows for a completely digitised customer journey and contact free rental.

With the acquisition and the upcoming rebranding of Easirent and its more than 20 stores, Leasys – one of the main mobility and rental operators in Europe – is confirming its major role as a 360-degree mobility player also in the UK. Leasys aims to consolidate its presence in the country (where it is already ranked in the TOP 20 of the prestigious FN50 ranking of the most important long-term rental providers) and to expand its range of innovative products.

“The signing of this agreement continues to strengthen our role as 360-degree mobility leader in the UK and mainland Europe” commented Giacomo Carelli, CEO of FCA Bank S.p.A. and Chairman of Leasys S.p.A. “Easirent delivers excellence in short-term rental and will enable us, through Leasys, to play an even more important role as a global and integrated player in the new mobility arena – especially addressed to hybrid and electric vehicles, thanks to the impressive automotive range of Stellantis – expanding the fleet and the innovative services for our customer base”.

“The Easirent team and I are looking forward to our new relationship with Leasys. Being part of the Stellantis family gives us access to multiple brands, supplying fleet to our current and planned branches across the UK. This is an exciting chapter in our business, which we’re all thrilled to be a part of” commented Paul Hanley, Managing Director of ER Capital Ltd.

Active in the UK market since 2017, Leasys UK has benefited from a twenty-year experience in long-term rental gained through FCA Contract Management, its predecessor company. This debut was marked by 5 years of continuous growth in the FN50 ranking moving to 17th last year, with the introduction of new solutions like Leasys Miles, the innovative long-term rental solution based on a pay as you go type arrangement. Under the leadership of the Managing Director Sebastiano Fedrigo, Leasys UK grew by a further 30% in the past two years.

Already active in 12 European countries in the long-term rental and integrated mobility sector, Leasys also provides short and medium-term car rental services in Italy, France, Spain and, as of today, UK through its own subsidiaries, as well as in the rest of Europe through Stellantis’ dealer network. It intends to open new subsidiaries in Europe in 2021 and to reach a total fleet of 400,000 vehicles by the end of the same year, up from approximately 350,000 of today. The company will also open 400 new Leasys Mobility Stores by the end of 2021, growing from over 600 of today to 1,000 throughout Europe. The Leasys Mobility Stores provide a full range of mobility services and an extensive network of EV charging stations to support the electrification of Stellantis’ new vehicles.

In this context, Leasys is committed to smart and sustainable mobility solutions to offer immediate advantages to customers. To meet that objective, it is part of the comprehensive “ecosystem” developed by Stellantis that brings together partners, products and services across markets to involve and simplify the entire customer experience by taking a completely different way of looking at vehicle use and mobility in general.

SOURCE: Stellantis