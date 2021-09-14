Large delivery for Daimler Truck in South Africa: Bakers SA Limited picks up 90 Mercedes-Benz Actros

Daimler Trucks and Buses Southern Africa recently handed over an impressive fleet of 90 Mercedes-Benz Actros 2645LS trucks to one of its esteemed customers - Bakers SA Limited

Daimler Trucks and Buses Southern Africa recently handed over an impressive fleet of 90 Mercedes-Benz Actros 2645LS trucks to one of its esteemed customers – Bakers SA Limited. This sizeable purchase adds to Bakers’ current mega fleet of nearly 650 vehicles, which remarkably comprises 100% Mercedes-Benz Truck products.

For four decades, Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Bakers SA Limited have enjoyed a long-standing partnership, which began when Bakers SA Limited, a privately owned family business bought their first Mercedes-Benz Truck in the early seventies. Since then, the company has become one of the country’s leading independent logistics companies – with Mercedes-Benz Trucks at its core. Bakers are specialists in warehousing, Primary-Secondary, and final mile distribution for dedicated contracts of packaging, fast-moving consumer goods, and WBG (household appliances) across South Africa and into neighboring countries.

A further 43 FUSO Canter Trucks handed over to City Logistics in Durban

Daimler Trucks’ FUSO brand also reports a successful fleet deal in South Africa. City Logistics, a South African company, has a national footprint across all major centers and cross border; Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, and Swaziland. With a customer base predominantly made up of major retailers and distributors, City Logistics offers an array of services in distribution, line haul, advertising, warehousing. In July 2021, Daimler Trucks and Buses Southern Africa cemented its long-standing partnership with City Logistics through a substantial handover of 43 FUSO Canter light-duty trucks. It marks a significant milestone in the expansion of City Logistics’ fleet, which has now doubled the volume of FUSO trucks, taking the total fleet of the company to approximately 1200 vehicles.

SOURCE: Daimler