Lancia back in the Netherlands with five new showrooms

Lancia is back in the Netherlands, opening five new showrooms in strategic locations

“Today is another major stage in our renaissance plan: Lancia is making its return to Europe, starting in Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. Our 10-year strategic plan has a very clear aim: to make Lancia a desirable, respected, and credible brand in the European premium segment. With the opening of all five of the first showrooms in the Netherlands, Lancia is taking another major step in its plan to return to Europe. The enthusiasm with which the brand has been received in the country is an excellent starting point, especially in light of the number of contracts already signed. From now on, Dutch customers can test drive the new Lancia Ypsilon at the brand’s new showrooms, and we have already planned to open a new dealership next year. Lancia is back in the Netherlands with a strong distribution network supported by a dedicated team of salespeople!” stated Luca Napolitano, Lancia CEO.

Lancia’s return to the Netherlands began with the launch of the brand’s new showrooms, in strategic locations close to Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, Utrecht, and Zwolle. The opening of the new sales spaces was greeted with great enthusiasm by many Lancia enthusiasts and potential customers.

The Lancia dealers in the Netherlands have been carefully selected, based on a lowest common denominator that marks the brand’s renaissance: uncompromising quality. The new showrooms offer customers a premium experience, both online and offline, with a new Corporate Identity, new materials and colors, and renewed attention to detail, all inspired by Italian design and architecture: customers will find a premium, welcoming atmosphere waiting for them, also ensured by a team of trained and dedicated salespeople.

SOURCE: Stellantis