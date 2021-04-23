LADA – winner of Grand Prix “Za rulem”

Two LADA models became the prize winners of the prestigious automobile award Grand Prix “Za rulem” – 2021. The LADA Granta became the winner in the nomination “Bestseller”, and in the nomination “For loyalty to traditions” LADA has got the prize with statement “For returning of Niva brand”.

Recall, LADA has become the winner of the Grand Prix “Za rulem” more then once. In 2019, the bi-fuel LADA Vesta CNG and LADA Largus CNG were awarded in the nomination “For new energy”, and the sedan LADA Vesta Cross won in the category “Small class”. In 2018, the LADA Vesta SW Cross has got Grand Prix in the nomination “compact crossovers”, and in 2017 the LADA XRAY became the best in the nomination “Small class”, and the sedan LADA Vesta was awarded special prize “Editorial choice “Za rulem”.The LADA Granta (2013) and the LADA Kalina (2014) were prize winners as well.

SOURCE: LADA