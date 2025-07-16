SDV technology moves from retrofit to tailor-made

Software-defined vehicle (SDV) complexity is evolving rapidly, and the challenges this poses have been acknowledged in the industry for years. At the 2020 European Software Engineering Conference and Symposium on the Foundations of Software Engineering, Volvo Cars’ then Technical Expert of Software Quality, Vard Antinyan, highlighted the problem. At that time, the automaker’s cars contained 100 million lines of code, equivalent to 6,000 books of 300 pages each. By 2030, Antinyan posited this figure could grow tenfold.