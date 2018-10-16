LADA – the presence growth on international markets

LADA continues to strengthen its positions on foreign markets. It was sold 27 398 cars and SKDs in 9 months of 2018 that is by 65% more vs the same period of last year. Along with that it was opened 2 new directions and 9 dealerships.

Since the early year LADA cars started to be sold in two new countries – Tunisia (Tunisia) and Chile (Santiago, Punta Arenas).

LADA occupies the second position in Belarus by sales results for 9 months of 2018. The brand’s dealership has been actively developed here: since the early year 6 new dealerships were opened in Minsk, Gomel, Mogilev, Pinsk, Vitebsk, and Grodno, fully meeting the new standards of design and service.

For 9 months of 2018, 3 new LADA dealerships were opened in Uzbekistan – in Tashkent, Dzhizak and Bukhara.

By results of 9 months LADA has again occupied the first position by sales in the Republic of Kazakhstan with a market share of 22,9%. And its growth took 5.2% points vs the same period of last year.

The LADA brand style is important for the brand image creation and its recognition, as well as for building of a strong emotional connection between customers and the brand. That is why LADA shows high dynamics in opening of new dealerships and rebranding of existing ones. Since early 2018, 3 dealerships in 3 countries (Kazakhstan, Belarus, Lebanon) have already been globally rebranded in line with the new LADA corporate standards.

By late year, it is planned to launch 35 LADA dealerships in 11 countries fully meeting the requirements of external brand identification.

