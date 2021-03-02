LADA: successful sales results in February

In February 2021, 28,272 LADA passenger and light commercial vehicles were sold in Russia, which is 13.1% higher than the results of February 2020.

Sales of passenger models of the LADA Granta family amounted to 9,790 cars, which is 2.4% higher than the results of the same period last year. The LADA Vesta family also showed an increase in sales, both compared to the previous month and compared to February 2020 – a total of 8,745 cars were sold. In third place are joint sales results of LADA Largus passenger versions and vans with a result of 6,428 cars. Recall that in February, prices and trims for the new LADA Largus were announced and now there is an opportunity to become one of the first owners, leaving a request on the website lada.ru

The LADA XRAY family continues to show significant growth. In February, 2,058 cars were sold (+33.8% compared to February last year).

“We are pleased to note the stable demand for LADA Largus family cars. Perhaps this is our most versatile product, which is suitable for both family and work. After the successful launch of the Lada Travel last month, sales of the new LADA Largus will start in March. It has changed not only externally, but also became more comfortable inside. We hope that these updates will be appreciated by potential owners of LADA cars, especially those who like to travel in large companies or with their families. After all, the Largus is the only car in its class with seven seats and a third row of seats “, said Olivier Mornet, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

SOURCE: LADA