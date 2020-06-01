LADA in June: new attractive offers

LADA announces promotions in June that allow to buy a new car on the most favorable terms.

In the month of June continue to operate the traditional LADA programs:

Trade-In: profit from 20 to 50 thousand rubles when handing over a used car for a new one;

LADA FINANCE: benefits from 20 to 30 thousand rubles when buying a car under its own lending program;

LADA Leasing: profit from 30 to 40 thousand rubles when buying a car on lease;

In addition, since 1st of June, the conditions for participation in state programs have been updated and expanded. 10% profit when buying a car on credit is provided to:

customers purchasing a car for the first time;

families with one minor child or more*;

employees of medical organizations of public health system;

customers who use a car for trade-in over 6 years old (with a period of ownership of more than 1 year).

All models and complete sets of LADA cars participate in these state programs.

Noted, that at the end of May, the program to support sales of Lada bi-fuel models resumed in accordance with the rules for providing subsidies from the Federal budget to manufacturers of equipment that uses natural gas as motor fuel.

By purchasing a CNG car from an official LADA dealer, you can get a profit of 115,000 rubles from the recommended retail price. LADA has three CNG production models: Vesta sedan, Largus station wagon and Largus van.

The benefits of government programs can be summed up with LADA`s own special offers. More information on the website lada.ru

Currently, LADA has the most extensive dealer network in Russia – more than 300 car dealerships in all regions of the country. Most of them resumed their work in strict accordance with current sanitary requirements, ensuring the safety of customers and employees. In regions where the activity of car dealers is currently suspended due to local epidemiological recommendations, the car can be purchased online through the official website LADA.ru.

* including those under patronage or guardianship

SOURCE: LADA