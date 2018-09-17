Kristin Kolodge, Executive Director of Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Driver Interaction, J.D. Power, confirmed for M:bility Detroit

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM – Automotive World, a global publishing and events company helping stakeholders understand the future of mobility, announced today that Kristin Kolodge, Executive Director of Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Driver Interaction at J.D. Power, has been confirmed as an expert speaker for M:bility | Detroit.

Kristin will moderate and provide the keynote address in the following panel discussion:

What does the consumer want from the vehicle of the future?

Ever-changing customer requirements are one of the main factors driving change in the automotive industry and personalization looks set to become a major differentiator and battleground for those looking to secure future profits.

What services and features do consumers want in future mobility solutions?

What are stakeholders doing to meet the increasingly demanding expectations of their customers?

How will the industry generate consumer trust in connected, autonomous, shared and electric mobility solutions?

How will autonomous vehicles change the user experience?

How will the automaker-consumer relationship change over the next decade and beyond?

M:bility | Detroit is a two-day conference designed to help stakeholders understand the future of mobility. The event, which was formerly known as Connected Car, Autonomous Car and Powertrain Detroit, will bring together more than 50 expert speakers and 350 delegates on 12-13 March 2019.

