KPIT to accelerate Honda’s transformation towards Software-Defined Mobility

KPIT Technologies announced their partnership with Honda to realize the journey of Honda’s Software-Defined Mobility (SDM). With Honda’s next-generation software architecture and control-safety technology and KPIT’s deep domain & software expertise in the areas of Autonomous Driving, Vehicle Electrification, In-Vehicle Infotainment systems and Platform Software, Honda will continue to provide various services and enhanced value to customers around the world in the future.

Comments from Mr. Kishor Patil, CEO, KPIT Technologies

“KPIT’s Vision is to Reimagine Mobility to create a Cleaner, Smarter and Safer world. Honda is an iconic brand and deeply aspirational across the globe. KPIT has worked closely with Honda for the last eight years. It has been a relationship of trust and mutual respect. The partnership in mid to long term will expand to over 2,000 Software and Vehicle System Professionals from KPIT across the globe to power Honda’s SDM roadmap until year 2030 and beyond.”

Comments from Mr. Sachin Tikekar, President & Joint Managing Director, KPIT Technologies

“Honda is well respected for its DNA of Innovation, Excellence, and Quality. KPIT echoes Honda’s core principles, creating a solid foundation for a long-term, strategic partnership. Our broad experience in developing SDV roadmaps for several industry-leading car and truck makers coupled with an ecosystem of Alliances gives us the confidence to create something unique for Honda.”

SOURCE: KPIT