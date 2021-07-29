KPIT joins Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium to contribute insights and expertise in software development for autonomous driving technology

KPIT joins leaders from mobility to contribute to bringing best practices in the development of complex autonomous driving software

KPIT Technologies, a leading independent software development, and integration partner to the automotive and mobility industry, announced joining the Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium™ (AVCC). It marks continued efforts to lead the software technology journey with global mobility leaders toward an autonomous future.

KPIT joins leading OEMs, Tier 1s, and semiconductor companies, such as GM, Toyota, Subaru, Veoneer, ARM, Bosch, NXP, Renesas as a member of the AVCC to collaborate and contribute to autonomous driving technology.

AVCC is a global collaboration of automotive and technology industry leaders focused on automated and assisted driving compute solutions. The way autonomous driving solutions are developed is changing rapidly both from the hardware and software perspectives. The role of semiconductors, middleware, operating systems, and importantly embedded software is changing. AVCC helps bring organizations deeply invested in this space to discuss and find solutions for the future.

KPIT’s expertise and insights from Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)/ Autonomous Driving (AD) development for more than a decade and working on 50+ vehicle production programs will help make key contributions to this consortium on software architectures, platforms, and components.

Mr. Anup Sable, CTO, KPIT Technologies, said, “We are an early entrant and have been investing in ADAS and AD software competencies for over a decade. As a result, several OEMs and Tier 1s count us as a strategic partner in the development of autonomous vehicles of the future. AVCC gives us a great forum to bring insights and share experiences specifically around software, middleware, and AUTOSAR.”

Mr. Giuseppe Rosso, AVCC Chairperson, said, “The AVCC is excited to welcome KPIT in the Consortium. We value KPIT expertise in the ADAS/AD vehicle space and the Consortium is looking forward for their important technical contributions to the working groups and to overall AVCC activities.”

SOURCE: KPIT