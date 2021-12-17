KPIT, dSPACE, and Microsoft team up to offer a solution for the homologation of autonomous vehicles

Certification for autonomous vehicles requires millions of miles of testing, which can only be achieved through data-driven simulation., This is a fairly new field that requires multiple skills and tools to manage petabytes of data (e.g., domain expertise, software development capabilities, unique tools, and infrastructure). A collaborative approach among experts in infrastructure, autonomous driving, and solution expertise will deliver efficiency and effectiveness through a one-stop solution for OEMs, thereby optimizing technology spends. KPIT, dSPACE, and Microsoft combine all of these competencies to provide a one-stop solution for the mobility industry.

KPIT Technologies, dSPACE, and Microsoft have teamed up to offer a unique solution for OEMs and Tier-1s seeking homologation (self-certification in the USA) for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving.

Anup Sable, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Technology Officer, KPIT Technologies, states, “We are excited to collaborate with dSPACE and Microsoft. Mobility ecosystem needs robust solutions that harnesses expertise from different dimensions. At KPIT, our involvement in software development and integration in multiple ADAS/ AD production programs and strong focus on virtual validation is key. We are among the largest software integration partners and provide simulation as a service (SimaaS) to 12+ major OEMs and 4+ Tier1s. Our experience with dSPACE and Microsoft expertise will create solid value for our clients.”

Tino Schulze, Executive Vice President Automated Driving & Software Solutions, dSPACE, notes, “Introducing and operating a data-driven development and validation tool chain is a huge effort for our customers. This collaboration enables the rapid adoption of tools as well as engineering and cloud expertise to deliver a complete end-to-end solution. This significantly increases development speed, which is key in this fast-moving ADAS/AD market.”

Dwayne Crocker, Industry Solutions Director for Autonomous Development, Microsoft, says, “The combination of Microsoft Azure hyperscale infrastructure and cloud services with KPIT and dSPACE’s services and industry experience packages our enables seamless ADAS/AV feature development and validation on a global scale for our automotive customers.”

