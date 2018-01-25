KPIT announces Q3FY18 results

Quick Summary

We wish you all a very Happy New Year 2018.

The calendar year has started on a positive outlook as the economy is looking forward to an overall growth as compared to past few years. With encouraging business environment, spend on IT and digital technologies is expected to increase. The traditional IT spend may not increase in that proportion, however spend on emerging technologies like digital will continue to grow at a faster pace. It will obviously translate into growth for us as we are continuously making investments and developing our capabilities in these new technologies.

We can look at our business broadly into 4 buckets viz. Engineering (~ 35% of revenue), Business IT (~41% of revenue), Digital (~20% of revenue) and Products and Platforms (~4%). While engineering and digital will be the leading growth drivers for us during the year, we see decent opportunities in both Oracle and SAP, especially on the newer technologies and smart AMS areas.