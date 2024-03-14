Kongsberg Automotive wins a new contract worth approximately EUR 40 million in estimated lifetime revenue for a product used in electric vehicles

Kongsberg Automotive has won a contract worth approximately EUR 40 million in estimated lifetime revenue for a new rotary actuator used in electric vehicles

The actuator’s main functions are decoupling of an electric motor and park lock. KA’s brand new product offers premium performance in compact packaging for electric vehicle transmissions and drive units. The start of production is scheduled for 2027.

The actuator will be developed in Mullsjo, Sweden, in collaboration with KA’s plant in Shawinigan, Canada, and produced and supplied from our Vrable, Slovakia plant.

“This is another actuator business win where KA’s ability to develop new innovative solutions for future electric vehicles is demonstrated and selected by a key strategic customer”, says David Redfearn, KA’s Chief Sales Officer, adding, “This new product will be the first EU production footprint of an electric actuator from KA and the first award from this premium manufacturer of passenger cars.”

SOURCE: Kongsberg Automotive