Kongsberg Automotive officially opens its Brzesc Kujawski plant in Poland

Kongsberg Automotive (KA) has officially opened its Brzesc Kujawski plant in Poland today. With this new production facility, KA will continue to secure business in both passenger and commercial vehicle segments and will strengthen the company’s position in the market.

KA Brzesc Kujawski is dedicated to the manufacture and supply of Flow Control Systems (FCS) products. The facility produces fuel distribution pipes and suspension tubes, and, in the near future, battery coolant tube assemblies. The plant is spread over 6,000 square meters is in Brzesc Kujawski, an area that KA already has had a presence in since 2018. Centrally located in Poland, Brzesc Kujawski is close to the Baltic port and other important transport hubs.

“KA Brzesc Kujawski is a part of the company’s strategy to grow the FCS business in Europe by 75 percent in the next five years,“ says President & CEO Joerg Buchheim, adding, “The plant`s central location brings us closer to important markets and customers and is a step towards supporting FCS competitiveness.”

“This is not only an opportunity to bring more jobs to the area, but it also allows KA to further expand our manufacturing capabilities and meet the growing needs in the European market,” says Linda Nyquist-Evenrud, Executive Vice President of KA FCS.

The opening of the facility has created approximately 300 new jobs. With this, KA is looking to actively recruit quality, process and continuous improvement engineers, and quality management systems specialists.

