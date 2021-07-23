Knorr-Bremse wins double distinction at ETM Awards 2021 as Best Brand in “Brakes” and “Retrofittable Turning Assistant” categories

Knorr-Bremse is voted Best Brand in “Brakes” category for sixteenth time in a row. Knorr-Bremse TruckServices also voted Best Brand in new “Retrofittable Turning Assistant” category

“Driven to create the best solutions” – Knorr-Bremse’s performance in a readership poll set up by publishing house ETM Verlag proves once again that this statement is much more than just an evocative slogan. For the sixteenth time in succession, the global market leader for braking systems and leading supplier of rail and commercial vehicle systems has been singled out for the Best Brand award in the “Brakes” category. And in the aftermarket segment, Knorr-Bremse TruckServices has been voted Best Brand in the “Retrofittable Turning Assistant” category.

This year saw readers of trans aktuell, lastauto omnibus and Fernfahrer – the most popular German-language commercial vehicle magazines, all published by EuroTransportMedia (ETM) – vote once again on the top brands in the commercial vehicle sector. And for the sixteenth time in a row, this knowledgeable industry readership singled out Knorr-Bremse as Best Brand 2021 in the poll’s “Brakes” category. Knorr-Bremse TruckServices also appeared in the poll for the first time, in the new “Retrofittable Turning Assistant” category – and promptly carried off ETM’s Best Brand 2021 award for the company’s ProFleet Assist+ driver assistance solution.

“We’re delighted that ETM readers, as well as our customers, were impressed by our solutions in both the ‘Brakes’ and – for the first time – ‘Retrofittable Turning Assistant’ categories. We’re truly grateful for this huge vote of confidence and the double distinction of being awarded ‘Best Brand 2021’ twice over,” acknowledged Dr. Peter Laier, Member of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG and responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Systems division. “By combining global technology leadership with local market expertise, we specialize in delivering innovative system solutions – not just for braking systems but also, as here, for driver assistance systems such as our retrofittable turning assistant.”

Bernd Spies, Chairman of the Management Board of Knorr-Bremse Commercial Vehicle Systems, is equally proud of this remarkable achievement. “We’re particularly pleased to have won not just one but two ETM awards. The fact that we took first place with our retrofittable turning assistant on our very first attempt is an amazing endorsement of our aftermarket solutions and the performance of our experts. We’d like to thank ETM readers for their votes, and in particular our customers for their appreciation of our quality and service offerings, and for showing such confidence in us over this challenging period. We look forward to providing our customers with ongoing support as their preferred systems partner.”

But the story does not end there. Just a short while ago, full-service workshop concept Alltrucks Truck & Trailer Service also won a Best Brand 2021 award following a poll of WERKSTATT aktuell readers. The award was made in the new “Workshop Systems” category. Alltrucks offers workshops across Europe a comprehensive selection of brand-agnostic maintenance and repair services for commercial vehicles. Now workshops can also quickly and reliably retrofit the ProFleet Assist+ turning assistant to commercial vehicles. The retrofittable turning assistant helps to eliminate blind spots, a notorious source of accidents, making the lives of vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists much safer in traffic.

SOURCE: Knorr-Bremse