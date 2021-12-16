Kia Telluride and Seltos win 2022 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards

Telluride recognized as Best 3-Row Midsize SUV for third year

The Kia Telluride and Seltos sport-utility vehicles have been announced as repeat category winners of Kelley Blue Book’s Best Buy Awards by the editors of Kelley Blue Book. This is the third year in a row that Telluride has been named as Best 3-Row Midsize SUV, and 2022 marks the second year that Seltos is recognized as Best Subcompact SUV.

“As the bookends to our lineup of SUVs, Telluride and Seltos show the impressive spectrum of capability that Kia can deliver, and we are proud to see them honored as segment leaders by the automotive experts at Kelley Blue Book,” said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America, Kia America.

The editors of Kelley Blue Book acknowledged that the 2022 Telluride “is as good-looking in its sheet metal as it is on paper,” and noted that the Telluride “looks as at home at an expensive country club as it does in a suburban driveway.” The 2022 Seltos led the Subcompact segment with “a spacious upscale interior with modern tech, safety, and class-leading cargo room, all at a reasonable price,” according to the editors.

Kelley Blue Book editors selected their Best Buy candidates through a process of extensive evaluation of subjective and objective metrics of vehicles on sale in the United States, scrutinizing over 300 new vehicles for the 2022 model year.

As a three-time Best Buy Award winner, the Telluride maintains popularity as a big, bold SUV, and has set a high bar for all Kia vehicles to achieve. For 2022, the Telluride adds the new Kia badging and redesigned radiator grille. Inside, the Telluride adds a larger 10.25-inch navigation display, fully automatic temperature control and highway driving assist to the LX and S trims, as well as Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve to all trims.

The Seltos is a utility vehicle with an abundance of attitude, modern styling and a penchant for adventure, whether that means everyday driving around town or in the wilderness on weekends. The 2022 Seltos arrives with more standard safety technology and brawny good looks with the new Turbo Nightfall Edition.

SOURCE: Kia