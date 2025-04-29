Kia reveals UK specification and line-up for PV5 Cargo, Crew and Chassis Cab

Kia UK has announced specifications and pricing for the Kia PV5 today, with pre-orders opening on Thursday 01 May 2025 for the PV5 Cargo, the brand’s first dedicated fully electric commercial vehicle

In the UK, the Kia PV5 will be offered in two lengths, two heights, with two battery options and two trim grades, depending on body type. There will be three main commercial body types: Cargo, Crew and Chassis Cab. A Passenger variant is also offered, as well as a Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle (WAV) derivative.

For the UK market, the PV5 will initially be available only in L2/H1 form across Cargo and PV5 Crew, and L2 for PV5 Chassis Cab. PV5 Cargo L1/H1 and L2/H2 will follow in 2026.

Two simple well-equipped grades, ‘Essential’ and ‘Plus’, ensure options are kept straightforward, while the choice of two battery packs offer customers the choice between maximising payload or range. The standard range 51.5kWh battery pack provides a greater payload due to being lighter in weight, while the long range 71.2kWh battery pack adds range but reduces cargo payload.

The lighter standard range 51.5kWh battery pack is powered by a single electric motor powering the front wheels and outputting 89.4kW. The long range battery pack is also front-motor front wheel drive only, with an output of 120kW. Both variants offer a high 250Nm torque output to ensure excellent pulling power no matter the payload.

All PV5 variants offer 400V fast charging capability, meaning when connected to a 150kW charging point the PV5’s battery (both standard range or long range) can be topped up from 10-to-80% in less than 30 minutes.

Commercially designed from a blank canvas, the PV5’s main commercial options of Cargo, Crew or Chassis Cab cater perfectly towards various job requirements and industries. Cargo and Chassis Cab prioritise cargo load volumes and payloads, while Crew (and Passenger) is perfectly suited towards carrying passengers comfortably, their luggage,tools or belongings.

The interior across all Cargo, Crew and Chassis Cab will offer two (driver and passenger) cloth seats finished in a dark blue trim. Centrally mounted is a large 12.9-inch touchscreen display powered by Android Automotive OS, which supports wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™**.Driver’s get a 7.5-inch digital instrument display that has been designed to deliver driving information in a simple and quick-to-read interface to minimise driver distraction.

Thanks to its E-GMP.S fully electric platform, the PV5 offers a best-in-class low cargo load height of just 419mm at the rear, measured from the ground. In addition, the PV5 offers tight manoeuvrability thanks to its compact dimensions and small turning circle of just 10.8 metres.

All Kia PV5 variants come with Kia’s industry-leading seven-year/100,000-mile warranty as standard, plus an eight-year warranty on the high voltage battery.

Pricing starts from £27,645 (+VAT) for the PV5 Cargo ‘Essential’ with standard range battery, rising to £30,145 (+VAT) with long range battery. In addition, PV5 Cargo will qualify for the current Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) Plug-in Van Grant (PIVG) that further reduces the price by up to £5,000.

Kia PV5 Cargo pre-orders begin Thursday 01 May 2025, with first UK customer deliveries beginning in late 2025. Other PV5 Cargo variants, as well as PV5 Crew and PV5 Chassis Cab, pricing will be revealed later this year.

PV5 Cargo

PV5 Cargo is offered with a choice of either standard range 51.5kWh or long range 71.2kWh battery packs in the UK, with the ability to travel up to 181 miles* or 247 miles*, respectively. Both ‘Essential’ and ‘Plus’ grades are available.

The impressive cargo volume of 4.4m3 for the PV5 Cargo L2/H1 allows for two standard euro-pallets to be accommodated with ease. Maximum payload is 790kg for the standard range battery, while the long range battery has a 690kg payload. Cargo volume increases to 5.1m3 for the L2/H2 or decreases to 4.0m3 for the L1/H1 – more information on these models will be made available in 2026.

As standard, the PV5 Cargo comes as a 3-door vehicle, featuring two cab doors and a single sliding door on the nearside to access the cargo area. An optional offside sliding door can be added to the cargo area for convenience and flexibility, turning the PV5 Cargo into a 4-door vehicle. In addition, all PV5 Cargo variants come with a split rear door opening featuring detachable hinges.

A host of accessories will be available to customers including racking, flooring, and additional security features.

PV5 Crew

Featuring two front seats plus a rear bench with ample storage in the cargo area, the PV5 Crew is exclusively available in L2/H1 form and with the standard range 51.5kWh battery pack. This delivers up to 174 miles* range from a single charge, powered by a single front motor providing 89.4kW power and 250Nm torque.

To maximise flexibility, the second-row bench seat in the PV5 Crew can be folded and slid forwards or backwards to either increase load space or accommodate passengers. The bulkhead is attached to the back of the second-row seats, allowing it to move with them.

Payload is rated at 605kg, while the cargo area offers flexible storage capacity between 2.4-3.7m3.

Like other PV5 models, the Crew will be available with a choice of two grades ‘Essential’ or ‘Plus’.

Pricing for the PV5 Crew will be made available later this year.

PV5 Chassis Cab

Unique in its size class, the unfinished PV5 Chassis Cab opens a world of conversion possibilities, making it ideally suited for various job requirements and industries.

PV5 Chassis Cab will be available with both battery pack options – standard range 51.5kWh or long range 71.2kWh – and both ‘Essential’ or ‘Plus’ grades.

Although available delivered as an unfinished vehicle, the PV5 Chassis Cab can be ordered with factory-built conversions thanks to Kia’s brand-new state-of-the-art production line at the Hwaseong EVO Plant, in South Korea. Further details about conversions will be made available at a later date.

Driving range from a single charge is 155 miles* for the standard range vehicle, or 217 miles* for the long range battery option.

Payload is rated at 995kg for the long range battery option.

Pricing for the PV5 Chassis Cab will be made available later this year.

Two simple grade options, ‘Essential’ and ‘Plus’

PV5 Cargo, Crew and Chassis Cab each offer generous levels of standard equipment, with the entry-grade ‘Essential’ including:

Two-seat layout (Cargo, Chassis Cab)

Five-seat layout (Crew)

16-inch steel wheels with full size wheel cover

Automatic headlight control

LED headlights, daytime running lights, rear lights and rear fog lights

Electrically adjustable, heated door mirrors with LED indicators

Body coloured bumper with black moulding

Non-painted side sills and wheel arches

Gloss black wing mirror housing

Rain sensing front wipers

Cloth upholstery

Manual driver and front passenger seat adjustment

Driver’s seat armrest

2-spoke bio-artificial leather steering wheel

Manual tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment

Electric one-touch front windows

Automatic air conditioning and window defogger system

Start/stop button with smart entry system

Fabric headlining

Driver and front passenger sunvisors with vanity mirror

Single manual sliding nearside side door (standard for Cargo)

Dual manual sliding side doors (standard for Crew, optional for Cargo)

Console storage box

LED cabin light and cargo light

Driver and passenger seat under trays

7.5-inch driver display screen

12.9-inch touchscreen navigation with Android Automotive OS

Wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™**

Bluetooth® connection with voice recognition**

2x USB-C ports (front)

2-speaker audio system

eCall system

Over-The-Air (OTA) functionality

Free 7-year Kia Connect services**

Front and rear parking sensors and reversing camera system

Forward collision-avoidance assist 1.5 – city, pedestrian, cyclist, junction turning

Highway driving assist

Lane keep assist – line/road edge and lane following assist 2

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Intelligent speed limit assist and manual speed limiter

Regenerative braking paddle shifters

Drive mode select

Anti-lock braking system with emergency stop signalling

Height adjustable front seatbelts and height-adjustable headrests

All-round 3-point seatbelts with reminder warning

Driver and passenger airbags

Front thorax, pelvis, and curtain airbags

Thatcham category 1 security alarm and immobiliser with interior protection (TBC)

Smart key and visible VIN

The ‘Plus’ high-grade adds a choice list of extras to the specification, including:

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) interior and V2X capability

V2L capability with external charging port adapter

Heated front seats and heated steering wheel

Wireless phone charger

Electric folding door mirrors

Blind-spot collision avoidance

Safe exit warning

Rear cross traffic collision avoidance

Optional (only on ‘Plus’ grades): heat pump (cost TBC)

Both ‘Essential’ and ‘Plus’ can additionally be optioned with:

Premium paint £625 (+VAT)

Cargo option: Dual manual sliding side doors £355 (+VAT)

As is true for most Kia models, all that is left to choose is the paint option thanks to a generous list of standard equipment. PV5 Cargo, Crew and Chassis Cab ‘Essential’ models are painted Solid White as standard, or there are five premium colours available: White Pearl; Midnight Black; Cityscape Green; Steel Grey; Mint Green – for an additional £625 (+VAT).

Future models

The PV5 is Kia’s first dedicated fully electric van. Produced in a brand-new purpose-built factory in Korea, PV5 benefits from a clean-sheet design. Following shortly after PV5, the larger Kia PV7 is planned for launch in 2027, while the Kia PV9 will be introduced in 2029.

Pre-orders for the Kia PV5 Cargo start on Thursday, 01 May 2025. Further PV5 variants will be made available in 2026, with details to follow.

Kia PV5 Cargo, Crew, Chassis Cab (L2/H1): Technical Specifications

‘Standard range’ ‘Long range’ Exterior dimensions and weights Width (exc. mirrors) 1,895mm Wheelbase 2,995mm Minimum turning circle 10.8m Battery pack, powertrain, charging and performance Battery capacity 51.5kWh 71.2kWh Electric motor type Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Nominal voltage 400V Motor output 89.4kW 120kW Max torque 250Nm Transmission 1-speed AT AC charge time 7kW (10-to-100%) Up to 7hrs Up to 10hrs AC charge time 11kW (10-to-100%) Up to 5hrs Up to 7hrs DC charge time 150kW (10-to-80%) <30 minutes <30 minutes ‘Standard range’ ‘Long range’ PV5 Cargo L2/H1 specifications Height 1,923mm Length 4,695mm Range (WLTP Combined) 181 miles 247 miles Payload 790kg 690kg Gross vehicle weight 2,650kg Maximum braked trailer weight 450kg 750kg Maximum roof load capacity 100kg Cargo volume 4.4m3 Cargo length 2,255mm Cargo width (between wheelarches) 1,330mm Cargo width (above wheelarches) 1,565mm Cargo height 1,520mm Rear step height 419mm Opening width (rear) 1,345mm / 920mm Opening width (side) 775mm Boarding height (side) 399mm Maximum speed 84mph Acceleration 0-62mph (full payload) 16.3 seconds 12.5 seconds ‘Standard range’ PV5 Crew specifications Height 1,950mm Length 4,695mm Range (WLTP Combined) 174 miles Payload 605kg Gross vehicle weight TBC Maximum braked trailer weight N/A Cargo volume 2.4-3.7m3 Cargo length 1,180mm / 1,868mm Cargo width 1,110mm Cargo height 1,420mm Rear step height 419mm ‘Standard range’ ‘Long range’ PV5 Chassis Cab specifications Height 1,960mm Length 4,605mm Range (WLTP Combined) 155 miles 217 miles Payload TBC 995kg Gross vehicle weight TBC Maximum braked trailer weight N/A Pricing (+VAT, exc. PIVG) ‘Standard range’ ‘Long range’ PV5 Cargo ‘Essential’ 3dr £27,645 £30,145

Further PV5 Cargo, PV5 Crew and PV5 Chassis Cab pricing will be made available later this year.

All technical data and pricing in this press release are preliminary and subject to change.

* All range figures are determined according to the standardised EU measurement procedure (WLTP). Individual driving style and other factors, such as speed, outside temperature, topography and the use of electricity-consuming devices/units, have an influence on the real-life range and can possibly reduce it.

** Compatibility and functions may vary due to the model year of mobile device and the version of software installed

SOURCE: Kia