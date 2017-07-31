Kia Motors introduces Niro skill for Amazon Alexa

After the Niro crossover captured a segment award in the 2017 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, Kia Motors America (KMA) today announced the Niro Skill for Amazon Alexa to deliver instant access to product information for the Niro Crossover vehicle, direct to consumers. The Niro Skill for Amazon Alexa will offer product information, including local dealer inventory and product specifications to make the car shopping process easier for consumers.

“Kia is committed to simplifying the car buying process and this provides a one stop source for Niro information and engages consumers through the digital channels they use the most,” said Kimberley Gardiner, director of marketing, KMA. “The future is now with user-friendly interfaces such as Amazon Alexa, and Kia is focused on giving our customers convenience and flexibility in the mobile way today’s shoppers are looking for.”

A key vehicle within Kia Motors’ Green Car Roadmap, the Niro is a no-compromise choice that combines driving enjoyment with eye-catching design, functional utility and efficiency. As part of Kia’s EcoDynamics lineup, the Niro represents an important next step on the path to nearly tripling the brand’s global alternative fuel car line-up by 2020. A plug-in hybrid powertrain is due to be added to the car’s line-up later in 2017.

Kia has also announced that it is working with Amazon Media Group to help promote its customer service skill to customers.

“We’re excited to help Kia extend their focus on cultivating a forward-thinking, customer-centric auto shopping experience,” said Jeremi Gorman, head of U.S. sales and marketing for Amazon Media Group. “This program is a great example of a brand working backwards from customers to address their needs in ways they’ve not yet imagined themselves.”

