Kia Motors America announces record September sales

October 3, 2017

Kia Motors America (KMA) today announced best-ever September sales of 52,468 vehicles, up 6.6 percent over the same period last year. The brand’s first monthly sales record of the year included:

  • The highest September sales total in company history for the Forte nameplate, up 28.8 percent year-over-year
  • Double digit increases for the Optima and Cadenza sedans over the same period last year

In addition to record September sales, Kia was once again ranked among the highest valued brands in the world according to Interbrand’s 2017 Best Global Brands report, marking the second consecutive year the automaker was named among the top 70 consumer brands globally.

“Despite industry-wide challenges, Kia’s world-class offerings, from subcompact to luxury, drew shoppers at an increasing rate with sales picking up throughout the month and leading to the best September sales performance in company history,” said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales, KMA. “After seeing a six percent increase in brand value over the last 12 months, according to Interbrand, Kia is poised to close the year strong with the arrival of the all-new Stinger and Rio models, which demonstrate all that our global R&D and production teams are capable of.”
 

MONTH OF SEPTEMBER YEAR-TO-DATE
Model 2017 2016 2017 2016
Rio 2,037 2,141 11,952 24,165
Forte 10,631 8,256 92,092 79,608
Optima 9,982 9,010 84,704 89,327
Cadenza 774 390 4,443 3,753
K900 31 68 352 621
Niro 2,554 N/A 20,670 N/A
Sportage 6,002 6,282 55,757 63,510
Sorento 8,389 8,137 77,313 85,602
Sedona 1,569 3,051 19,920 37,355
Soul 10,499 11,885 90,727 107,823
Total 52,468 49,220 457,930 491,764
