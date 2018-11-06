Kia celebrates Automotive Global Awards and Scottish Car Of The Year Awards success

Kia Motors (UK) Ltd. celebrated great award success last week; Kia was crowned ‘OEM of the Year’ at the 2018 Automotive Global Awards and received two awards at the 2018 Scottish Car of the Year Awards, where the Kia Stinger won ‘Executive Car of the Year’ and the Kia Sportage won ‘Used Car of the Year’.

At the 2018 Automotive Global Awards which took place 1 November, Kia was selected as the vehicle manufacturer that ‘encouraged collaboration and partnership with its service providers the most’. Readers of Automotive Purchasing and Supply Chain magazine voted for the Award through an online voting system. Kia was part of the 21 individuals and companies rewarded for having achieved the unachievable or for pioneering a new way of thinking or working.

Kia followed this award success at the 2018 Scottish Car of the Year Awards, where the Kia Stinger and Kia Sportage won over members of the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers to win two awards. The Kia Stinger beat stiff competition to be crowned ‘Executive Car of the Year’ which adds to its growing accolades won this year, while the Kia Sportage was also victorious as it won the ‘Used Car of the Year’ award.

Commenting on the double award wins, Steven Kitson, Director of Corporate Communications at Kia Motors (UK) Limited said: “We are thrilled that the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers have recognised the Stinger and Sportage with such incredible awards. The Stinger has been such an important vehicle for us, altering perspectives and causing a stir within the motoring industry. The Sportage has become an iconic vehicle in the Kia line-up and wins the award after winning the coveted ‘Scottish Car of the Year’ Award in 2010.”

SOURCE: Kia