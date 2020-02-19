Kia announces new platform and powertrain details for next-generation Sorento

Kia Motors Corporation has revealed details of the next-generation Sorento’s new platform and powertrains today.

The latest Sorento will be the first SUV to be based on Kia’s new platform when production commences later this year. With a compact engine bay structure, shorter overhangs and a longer wheelbase, the platform supports the car’s stylish new design and on-road posture, as well as its comfortable ride and satisfying handling traits.

The overall length has been extended by 10mm more than its predecessor, while the wheelbase is up 35mm to 2,815mm. The cabin now provides more room than in many other competitor SUVs, while intelligent packaging means the Sorento will also offer class-leading cargo space.

When the first-generation Sorento was launched in 2002, it was underpinned by a robust body-on-frame chassis, maximising space and all-road ability. The shift to a monocoque structure for the second-generation Sorento in 2009 marked a step change in the car’s on-road character and behaviour. Kia’s new midsize SUV platform represents a similarly important leap forward for the next-generation Sorento, allowing the car to set new standards in its segment for space, practicality, efficiency and quality.

For Korea, Europe and North America, the structure and layout of the platform accommodates the Sorento’s potent new ‘Smartstream’ turbo hybrid powertrain. Representing the first application of electrified power in the Sorento line-up, the new powertrain comprises a 1.6-litre T-GDi (Turbocharged Gasoline Direct injection) engine, 44.2kW electric motor and 1.49kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack. The engine and motor produce a combined total output of 230ps power and 350Nm torque, providing low emissions with high levels of performance from the new electrified powertrain. The intelligent packaging of the new platform means the battery pack can be located beneath the passenger cell, with no impact on cabin or luggage space.

Korean and European customers can also specify the Sorento’s new four-cylinder 2.2-litre ‘Smartstream’ diesel engine, producing 202ps and 440Nm torque. This is paired with Kia’s new 8-speed wet double-clutch transmission (8DCT), developed to offer the smooth shifting characteristics of a conventional automatic while enhancing efficiency over dry clutch DCTs.

Additional powertrains will be announced in future, including a powerful new plug-in hybrid variant.

In addition to its new platform and powertrains, the Sorento implements a range of high-tech safety and convenience features, differentiating it further from other midsize SUVs. This includes Kia’s first Multi-collision Brake system, which enables the Sorento to mitigate the severity of secondary collisions. It automatically applies vehicle brakes when the airbags have been deployed after an initial collision, further protecting occupants from secondary frontal or side impacts. The Multi-collision Brake system will be available depending on market with a total of eight airbags to further enhance collision safety, including front seat centre side airbags and knee airbags.

Designed and engineered to take on everything life can throw at it, the new Sorento will make its debut on March 3 at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show. UK specification, pricing and on-sale date for the All-New Sorento will be announced in due course.

SOURCE: Kia