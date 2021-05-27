Kia America presents rare opportunity to pre-order “First Edition” EV6 all-electric vehicle

1,500 All-New EV6s with Advanced Technology Upgrades and A Unique Color Only Available Via Advanced Reservation at Kia.com

Following the electrifying EV6 debut in Times Square, Kia America is offering buyers the opportunity to pre-order an exclusive EV6 First Edition model. Beginning June 3 at 10am PST, customers can place a $100 fully refundable deposit for the limited run of just 1,500 EV6 First Editions at Kia.com. Delivery expected in Q1 2022.

First Edition upgrades include Augmented Reality (AR) Head-Up Display, Remote Smart Parking Assist, sunroof, 20-inch wheels, premium 14-speaker Meridian audio system, dual-motor AWD power delivery and 77.4 kWh battery. Three limited color combinations are Urban Yellow with black seats, Glacier (white) with dark green seats, and Steel Gray Matte with black seats. The Urban Yellow exterior color and dark green seats on the Glacier variant will be exclusive to the First Edition. Illuminated door sills with “First Edition” designation and a numbered interior badge highlighting the limited production volume complete this rare opportunity.

“The all-new EV6 represents the future of Kia and this special edition celebrates our first dedicated electric vehicle’s remarkable debut,” said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia Motors America. “We want to celebrate drivers that are ready to take this exciting road with Kia and offer something truly special and unique to complement their EV lifestyles.”

Kia is also making the choice of one of three special gifts available to the first 1500 customers to further celebrate this historic moment and opportunity. Buyers can select from an at-home charger for convenient overnight charging, a credit within a national charging network, or an Apple iWatch for connecting to the EV6’s suite of Kia Connect services.

SOURCE: Kia