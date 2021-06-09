Kia America “First Edition” EV6 all-electric vehicle program fully reserved

Advanced reservations at Kia.com overwhelmed by “charged up” demand for 1,500 all-new EV6s

The limited run of 1,500 First Edition EV6s have been fully reserved the day the offer became available on Kia.com. Delivery to local dealers is expected in Q1 2022.

The First Edition was offered with a choice of three gifts – an at-home vehicle charger, a 1000 kWh credit within a national charging network, or an Apple Watch for connecting to the EV6’s suite of Kia Connect services. Over 81% of pre-order registrants chose the at-home charger.

The First Edition was made available in three color combinations – Urban Yellow with black seats, Glacier (white) with dark green seats, and Steel Gray Matte with black seats, with the Urban Yellow exterior color and dark green seats on the Glacier variant being exclusive to the First Edition. On the inside, the special edition features Illuminated door sills with “First Edition” designation, a numbered interior badge highlighting the limited production volume, Augmented Reality Head-Up Display[1], Remote Smart Parking Assist[2], sunroof, 20-inch wheels, premium 14-speaker Meridian audio system, dual-motor AWD[3] power delivery and a 77.4 kWh battery.

“Kia welcomes the first EV6 buyers who join us in this historic movement.” said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America. “Kia’s ‘electric lifestyle’ delivers a unique combination of luxury, performance and technology and the First Edition EV6 will provide owners with an experience all of their own.”

[1] Augmented Reality Head-Up Display is available on select trims. Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution.

[2] It is the driver’s responsibility to ensure it is safe to use the Remote Smart Parking Assist feature. RSPA is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects around or behind the vehicle.

[3] No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

