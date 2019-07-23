Key by Amazon In-Car Delivery now available for third-generation Acura RDX owners

Starting today, owners of the 2019 and 2020 model year Acura RDX with an active AcuraLink® service and Amazon Prime memberships can opt to have their Amazon packages delivered directly inside of their vehicle, rather than left on their doorstep or elsewhere, through Key by Amazon In-Car Delivery. Key In-Car Delivery is available through the newest version of AcuraLink®, Acura’s connected-car system that made its debut on the third-generation RDX. AcuraLink® is just one of the many innovative, high-tech features of the new RDX, along with RDX’s True TouchPad Interface™ and the available ELS Studio 3D® Premium Audio system.

The addition of Key by Amazon In-Car Delivery expands the robust capabilities of the smartphone-based AcuraLink® service and app. The third and latest-generation of AcuraLink® offers access to cloud-based services, information and music, including the ability to make vehicle service appointments. Additional subscription services are available, including advanced capabilities like vehicle remote starting, geofencing and speed alerts for parents of teen drivers, a stolen vehicle locator, enhanced roadside assistance, automatic collision notification and even a personal concierge service.

“The Acura RDX helps with the busy lifestyles of its drivers in numerous ways, and now offers enhanced connectivity and functionality to make busy days less hectic,” said Art St. Cyr, vice president, automobile operations. “The addition of Key by Amazon In-Car Delivery as a service enabled by AcuraLink® expands the service’s convenience features allowing customers to focus on getting where they need to go without worrying about package delivery.”

Key by Amazon In-Car Delivery Accessibility and User Experience

Key by Amazon In-Car Delivery is available at no additional cost for RDX owners who subscribe or with an active trial to the Remote Package of AcuraLink® services and are Amazon Prime members living in one of the 50 cities and surrounding areas currently supported by the Key by Amazon service. For more information on supported locations, please visit Amazon.com/keyforcar.

Members download the Key by Amazon app to their smartphone, log-in with their credentials, and then enter the year, make, and model of their vehicle. The Key app authorizes the account through AcuraLink®. Once setup is complete and a delivery location is registered, customers can shop on Amazon.com and select the “In-Car” delivery option at checkout.

On delivery day, customers park within two blocks of their selected delivery address. They will receive a 4-hour delivery window, and an “Arriving Now” notification when the delivery driver is headed to the customer’s vehicle. Once Amazon determines that the customer’s car is within range of the delivery address, the driver will locate the car using its GPS location. After the vehicle is identified, the driver scans the package and requests for the vehicle to be unlocked. The driver then places the package inside the vehicle and requests for the vehicle to be relocked. Once the in-car delivery is completed, the customer receives a notification from the Key app letting them know that their car is locked and their package is waiting inside.

For a limited time Amazon customers will receive a $10 gift card after placing their first Key In-Car Delivery order. For more information on this promotion, visit Amazon.com/incarpromo.

SOURCE: Acura