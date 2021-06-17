Kevin Bangston named President and CEO of Thomas Built Buses

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) today announced that Kevin Bangston, currently general manager, distribution network development has been appointed president and CEO of Thomas Built Buses (TBB)

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) today announced that Kevin Bangston, currently general manager, distribution network development has been appointed president and CEO of Thomas Built Buses (TBB). Bangston is a 20-year veteran of Daimler and previously served as TBB’s CFO from 2005 through 2008.

“Kevin knows the school bus business well and is a proven leader with a wealth of experience at Daimler, both in the U.S. and around the globe,” said Jeff Allen, senior vice president of operations and specialty vehicles, DTNA. “We’re excited to welcome Kevin back to the Thomas Built Buses family and know that he will continue to deliver an unparalleled focus on customers, dealers and employees for this historic and storied brand.”

Bangston started his career with Daimler at DTNA in corporate finance. He then became the CFO at Thomas Built Buses. He was later tapped to head up a repositioning project at DTNA, where his myriad successes in that role led to international leadership positons in Germany, Southeast Asia and Japan. In his last foreign assignment, Bangston was based in Tokyo and served as the head of Mitsubishi Fuso’s Bus business unit.

“I am thrilled to return to the TBB team and look forward to working with our many valuable customers and dealers, helping to transport the nation’s most precious assets – the youth of America,” said Bangston.

Bangston earned a Master’s degree in International Business from the Moore School at the University of South Carolina.

SOURCE: Daimler Trucks North America